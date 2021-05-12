Oct. 2, 1958 - May 8, 2021

Aloma Holcomb Vose, 62, went to be with the Lord, in Helena, MT on May 8th 2021 with her family at her side. Aloma was born October 2, 1958, in Afton, WY, to Richard and Willene Holcomb. Aloma dedicated her early years to being a mother of three girls, and in 1987 she started a 17-year career as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for Broadwater County until she retired due to health reasons.

Aloma was married to her best friend, Randy Vose, for 45 years until her passing. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, and riding around in the hills looking for wildlife. Aloma's pride and joy were her 7 granddaughters and 1 grandson with another grandson on the way.

Aloma is survived by her husband, Randy Vose; her brothers and their spouses, David and Dennis Holcomb; sisters and their spouses, Nancy Holcomb and Donna Degrado; her 3 daughters and their spouses, Angie (Luke) Burson, Jennifer (Joe) Nye, Rebecca (Karl) Kleven; her grandchildren, Amelia, Isabella, Lily, Jaiden, Jordynn, Jacob, Bailey, Sophia, and grandson due to arrive this summer.

Aloma was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Willene Holcomb and her sisters, Betty Browning, Patsy Garrison, and Lori Rebo.

Memorial service and graveside burial will take place Monday, May 17th 2021 at the Alliance Bible Church in Townsend, MT. The viewing will start at 1pm with the service at 2pm, with a graveside service to follow at Deep Creek Cemetery. The reception will take place after the burial at the Alliance Bible Church in Townsend. . Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Aloma.