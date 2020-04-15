Almond, James Richard 'Jim'

Oct. 4, 1942 – April 10, 2020
James Richard “Jim” Almond passed away in the early morning hours of Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Helena after a long illness. He was born in Miles City on October 4, 1942, to Rebecca (Grierson) and Carl C. Almond.
Jim attended school in Hysham and graduated in 1960. After three years at Montana State University, he transferred to his beloved Rocky Mountain College and graduated in 1966. In the meantime, he and his high school sweetheart, Sandra “Sandy” Feeley, married in 1965.
Jim got his first banking job in Billings before moving to Minneapolis, Minn., where he began a long career with First Bank. Jim and Sandy saw the births of four children and moves to Fargo, N.D., Miller, S.D., and eventually back to Montana by way of Great Falls. While in Fargo, he received his Master’s in Agricultural Economics from NDSU, and later in Miller he earned his private pilot’s license.
In 1980, Jim was happy to get back to Eastern Montana when he accepted a position in Billings. And while he thoroughly enjoyed his years in the “banking game,” as he called it, his heart remained at the family ranch near Hysham. In 1990 he retired from banking and returned to manage J.B. Grierson Company with his cousin Bob “J.R.” Grierson. Following the sale of the ranch in 2003, he and Sandy’s retirement days included lots of travel and quality time with grandchildren.
Jim’s great joys were his kids and grandkids. He loved attending their many activities, especially sports and music events. Aside from family, Jim’s main hobby was going to meetings. He was active in the Billings Catholic Schools, Rocky Mountain College, the Montana Stockgrowers, and the Montana Beef Council, among many others.
Jim is survived by Sandy, his wife of nearly 55 years; children James (Renee) of Portland, Ore., Carl (Holly) of Corvallis, Ore., Beth (Cornel) Emter of Clancy, and Kate (Chad) Sigafoos of Montana City; and grandchildren Tyler and Payton; Victoria, Lily and Finley Almond; Rebecca and Michael Emter; and Amelia and Luke Sigafoos. He also leaves behind a cherished extended family of Griersons, Almonds and Feeleys, as well as many, many lifelong friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Jessica Bailey and all of the amazing caretakers associated with St. Pete’s, and the special church family at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Jim.
