Allen C. Sinerius

Allen died on November 18, 2020 at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Helena, MT.
Born on February 20, 1946 to Alvina C. (Hoffmann) Sinerius and Albert C. Sinerius in Havre, MT, the third child of four children. Allen received his education in the Helena School System (Bryant Elementary, Helena Middle School and Helena High School).
Allen was drafted by the Army. He served from November 1966 to March 1969 as a Station Technical Controller with top secret security clearance. Upon return from military service he enrolled in Carroll College, graduating with honors and a BA in Elementary Education on 05/05/1974.
Allen was employed as the in-house Manager of the Lewis & Clark Teen Group Home from 08/01/1972 to 05/01/1974. He was employed by the Clancy School District as a 5th grade Teacher from 09/01/1974 to 07/01/2001. Those of you who were in Allen's class will remember the Oregon Trail with a smile. After retirement he continued building the Sinerius Auto Salvage business with his son, Nathan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Arlene Hutchison, and brother, Arnie Sinerius. Survivors include his son, Nathan (Vannessa) Sinerius and their children, Shaelynn, Ethan, and Ella; his daughter, Mariah (Ryan) Allen and their children, Hudsyn, Harlow, Londyn, and Lola; sister, Adeline Miller; and a niece, Natalie Rennerfeldt; and grand nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Weiner and his staff for the professional care provided to Allen.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Allen.
