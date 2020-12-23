March 13, 1950 - Dec. 11, 2020

Alice Kay Crowley, 70 years old; born March 13, 1950. Resided at Big Sky Care Center in Helena, MT. She passed away December 11, 2020, in her sleep from COVID-19.

She enjoyed playing cards and other games. She also did beautiful ceramic painting, beading, adult coloring books and embroidery (cross stitch).

Alice Kay is survived by daughters LeAnna (Leroy) Watson and Christy Trench; grandsons Derik Trench and Devon Trench of Helena; brother John C. Darlow (Karen), Eileen (Karen) Beehler (Francis), Pat McCormick (brother-in-law) and Esther Darlow (sister-in-law); many aunts, uncles and many cousins.

She joins her parents, William C. and Eileen C. Darlow, a sister, Martha Gayle McCormick and brother, William E. Darlow.

No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alice.