Sept. 28, 1932 - Dec. 4, 2020

Alice C. Dritshulas passed away from COPD with Covid complications on December 4, 2020 at Son Heaven Assisted Living Center in Helena, Montana. She was born September 28, 1932 in Williston, North Dakota to Clarence and Agnes (Thorstad) Alme. She attended public schools in Williston, graduating in 1950. She went to Nurses Training at Sacred Heart Hospital in Havre, Montana before marrying Paul J. Verploegen on September 11, 1954. After 25 years of marriage they divorced having raised five children. She moved to Helena, Montana and married John Dritshulas on February 14, 1979. She enjoyed travel, music and dancing.

Alice was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in the Helena Valley. She loved her cat Peaches and took care of many cats on her property. She had many charities that she was fond of and supported.

Alice is survived by her children, Nicki Verploegen of Whitinsville, MA, Nita (Gerald) Johnson of Havre, MT, Paula (Jeff) Cory of Helena, MT, Karl (Shannon) Verploegen and Lance Verploegen both of Havre, MT. She also has eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Agnes Alme, her brother, Kevin Alme, and both of her husbands.

Due to Covid-19 precautions on gathering, services are not being held. A memorial service will be planned in the spring and her ashes will be buried at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Shriners’ Hospital in Seattle. Memorials will also be welcomed at Wounded Warriors. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Alice.