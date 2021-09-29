Alexander St. Germaine

July 15, 1990 - Aug. 30, 2021

Alexander (Alley Boy) Morin Haight St. Germaine sadly passed away Monday August 30th 2021. He was born July 5th 1990 to Debbie Larson and Alan St.Germaine. Alex was a hard worker and had experience in many jobs including core drilling, the oil rigs, and construction. Alex's main passion was music. He loved all types of genres and was a very talented drummer. He had many hobbies including the love for outdoors and folfing. When we think of Alex and his youthful personality Spiderman always comes to mind.