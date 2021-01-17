Albert Edward Griffith, known as “Skip” to friends and family, died peacefully in his sleep, of natural causes, on December 20, 2020 at the age of 87.

Skip was born on April 3, 1933 in Miles City, Montana. He attended public schools in Helena, MT and graduated from Helena High School in 1951. After starting at Montana State University in Bozeman, he spent two years in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers, in Germany and returned to MSU. He graduated in Industrial Engineering in 1959, married Eleanor Flechsig, then joined the Boeing company in Seattle, WA.

His career with Boeing Aerospace spanned 33 years and included work on the BOMARC, Saturn-Apollo Lunar Landing Missions and AWACS Programs along with numerous new business proposals and small contracts. He also completed various Program Planning and Control Functional assignments.

Skip and Eleanor moved many times for his Boeing career, including, in order, Burien, WA, New Orleans, LA, Huntsville, AL, Washington D.C. and finally settled in Kent, WA. He retired in 1992 and achieved a Hole-in-One at Meadow Park Golf Course in 1994.

Skip is preceded in death by his mom and step-dad, Ruth & “Griff”, his dad and step-mom, Hayden & Frances Skinner, his sister Jean, and his much missed son, Tim.