Albert Anthony Cerauli

May 21, 1947 - October 26, 2021

Albert A Cerauli a long time resident of the Helena community sadly passed away on October 26, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 21, 1947. Although his roots were in New York after serving in Vietnam his adventurous nature lead him in another direction, out west. His journey began in Washington State where he settled down for quite some time and then finally to Montana where he resided for almost 30 years. Montana was truly where his heart was.

He spent many of his days hunting, fishing, biking and volunteering at the VA hospital. Being a veteran himself he had a deep sense of honor and a strong sense of duty but his greatest quality was his infectious sense of humor. He appreciated a good joke and loved making others laugh. He lived life his way to the fullest and touched the lives and hearts of many along the way. He was always loved and will be deeply missed.

An Interment is being held to honor Al (aka Uncle Butch to his family) on December 13, 2021 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison, MT at 9:00 AM. God bless him as he continues his journey.