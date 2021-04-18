On April 8, 2021, a top hand was added to the ranks of the Celestial Range Riders with the passing of Alan Thompson.
Alan Morrell Thompson was born in Berkeley, California on September 23, 1952 to Lucille (Smith) and Morrell Thompson. He grew up in rural areas of Montana and Idaho, along the way acquiring a love for all things equine. In his youth, he would do anything to be involved with horses, working as a wrangler on many ranches, and ultimately riding rodeo in high school and college. He also coached rodeo teams at the University of Montana during the 1980s. At the same time, he developed an abiding interest in the history and roles of African Americans in the American west, a passion that resulted in his life-long work as a cultural historian.
Alan graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in Educational Psychology. He augmented his studies with several graduate level courses in cultural anthropology.
Alan married the love of his life, Rosalie Walsh on August 7, 1993. Though their time together was cut far too short, they renewed their 26-year wedding vows during an Alaskan cruise and spent another delightful week traveling inland.
During his long professional career, he worked at numerous institutions and organizations including Quest Communications, the Montana Equal Rights Commission, Home Ranch in Steamboat, Colorado, and several universities. Those included University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (as the director of various TRIO programs), University of Montana Counseling Center and the Montana Tech Upward Bound program. He retired as Career Services Coordinator and Academic Advisor at Helena College. Throughout his academic career, he was a strong, vocal and articulate supporter of and advocate on behalf of minority students, citizens and communities in the towns and institutions he worked in.
Alan's research, numerous oral history interviews with members of Montana's African American community, publications and presentations gained him national recognition as one of Montana's preeminent Black historians. He did extensive work regarding Montana's Black cowboys and did presentations including African Americans and Montana Equine Heritage at the Montana Historical Society. He received several grants from the Montana Arts Council and other entities to conduct research on Black cowboys and western African American history. Alan's contributions to the knowledge and understanding of Black Montana cowboys and culture as well as other aspects of Montana's Afro-American community heritage have added new and important dimension to how we all view the West.
Alan was extraordinary, kind, funny, loving, unfailingly generous and genuinely gracious. He cherished his family and heritage, and was a masterful storyteller. He'll forever be remembered for his sense of humor, broad grin and rollicking laugh. His phone calls to “check in” with his friends across the country, spreading joy and good news will forever remain one of his hallmarks.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Morrell Thompson; his brother Jamie Thompson; his aunt Alma (Smith) Jacobs; and his beloved cousin Cheryl Fisher.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Rosalie K. Walsh-Thompson of Helena; his step mother Grace Thompson of New York; brother-in-law Walter Walsh of Helena, sisters-in-law, Theresa Bayani (Arteen) of Littleton, CO; and Gayle George (Dan) of Beaverton, OR; his cousins Mike Haskins (Mary Foley) of North Fork ID, Kevin Smith (Linda) of Sebastapol, CA, Dr. Damany Fisher (Danica) of Handen, CT, Dr. Maisha Winn (Lawrence) of Sacramento, CA, and a large extended family.
The family wishes to offer their deepest appreciation for the assistance provided by everyone involved in responding to the 911 call on April 8.
In light of considerations regarding Covid 19 and in order adequate notification time can be made for folks to participate, a celebration of Alan's life will take place at a later date to be announced.
Memorials can be made to the Montana Historical Society, the Dorothy Walsh Group Home (care of BSW, 845 S. Wyoming Street, Butte, Montana, 59701) or a charity of donor's choice. To share remembrances of Alan, visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.
