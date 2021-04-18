On April 8, 2021, a top hand was added to the ranks of the Celestial Range Riders with the passing of Alan Thompson.

Alan Morrell Thompson was born in Berkeley, California on September 23, 1952 to Lucille (Smith) and Morrell Thompson. He grew up in rural areas of Montana and Idaho, along the way acquiring a love for all things equine. In his youth, he would do anything to be involved with horses, working as a wrangler on many ranches, and ultimately riding rodeo in high school and college. He also coached rodeo teams at the University of Montana during the 1980s. At the same time, he developed an abiding interest in the history and roles of African Americans in the American west, a passion that resulted in his life-long work as a cultural historian.

Alan graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in Educational Psychology. He augmented his studies with several graduate level courses in cultural anthropology.

Alan married the love of his life, Rosalie Walsh on August 7, 1993. Though their time together was cut far too short, they renewed their 26-year wedding vows during an Alaskan cruise and spent another delightful week traveling inland.