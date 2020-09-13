On the afternoon of September 6th, 2020, Agnes “Aggie” Hunter passed away peacefully of natural causes. Aggie was 96 years old, one month shy of her 97th birthday. She passed in the house she lived in all her life, her beloved family home on Hiawatha in the area of Helena formerly known as Kenwood.
Aggie was born in Helena, Montana on October 8th, 1923. She was the seventh out of eight children born to Dr. William Hunter and his wife Florine (Flo).
Aggie attended Kessler Elementary School until the great earthquake of 1935 made the school unsafe. At one point, Aggie and her classmates attended school in an old railroad box car, before heading to Seattle to finish their elementary education. Aggie graduated from Helena High in 1941.
While Aggie never married, she and her sister Peggy did raise their nieces, Janet Hunter and Barbara Hunter Mullin, after their father passed away suddenly in the 1950’s.
Aggie worked at the Parrot Confectionary for 15 years, cementing a life-long friendship with original owners Bill and “Postie” Post with whom she shared many adventures. Aggie loved working at the Parrot and often lovingly reminisced about her time there. She eventually went on to a career at Union Bank and Trust (now Wells Fargo) working there as a teller for 30 years, never missing a single day due to illness.
Those who knew Aggie knew how much she loved her hometown. She was very active in the community and had an encyclopedic knowledge of Helena and its history. Over the years, she served as an active member of Daughters of the Nile, Japheth, the Soroptimist Club, Eastern Star and Last Chance Pachyderm Club among others and was a very devoted member of her local church, serving in various posts.
Aggie was a life-long Christian Scientist and a member of the Mother Church in Boston, as well as a member of the local Christian Science branch church in Helena.
Aggie was preceded in death by her father, William, mother Florine, sisters Janet, Margaret (Peggy), Fae and brothers Lloyd, Robert, Dan and Bill.
Donations may be made to Pad For Paws, P.O. Box 287, Helena, MT. 59624
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.