× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the afternoon of September 6th, 2020, Agnes “Aggie” Hunter passed away peacefully of natural causes. Aggie was 96 years old, one month shy of her 97th birthday. She passed in the house she lived in all her life, her beloved family home on Hiawatha in the area of Helena formerly known as Kenwood.

Aggie was born in Helena, Montana on October 8th, 1923. She was the seventh out of eight children born to Dr. William Hunter and his wife Florine (Flo).

Aggie attended Kessler Elementary School until the great earthquake of 1935 made the school unsafe. At one point, Aggie and her classmates attended school in an old railroad box car, before heading to Seattle to finish their elementary education. Aggie graduated from Helena High in 1941.

While Aggie never married, she and her sister Peggy did raise their nieces, Janet Hunter and Barbara Hunter Mullin, after their father passed away suddenly in the 1950’s.