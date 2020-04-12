Adolph, George

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Adolph passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his children after 90 years of blessed life. He will be laid to rest with his family in Selby, South Dakota.

George is preceded in death by his wife Marcella June (Rogne), parents Fred and Elizabeth (Brockel), brothers Fred, Herb, Reiny, and Calvin, and sisters Ramona Cutler and Betty Bakun. He is survived by his 6 children, George, Robert, and Peggy Adolph, Janell Foley, Tammy Gunnells, and Allyson Johnson, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dad was born and raised in Selby, excelled in sports, and graduated from Selby High in ’47. He served in the Army and Navy and graduated with honors from USD earning a Master’s degree in math. His affinity for math served him well during a 32-year career with IBM as a senior computer program analyst working on prominent national security and defense projects. Dad met Mom in a small café in North Dakota and they became partners for 57 years of married life enriched with love and family. They retired in Montana where Dad served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Helena. He enjoyed mastering the art of pitching a horseshoe and the competition of League play, becoming a fierce competitor in the “pits.” Dad was a great storyteller holding many ears captive for hours with tales of his Selby days, and he enjoyed a good laugh while reminiscing on good times.

Dad was a quiet, intellectual man who loved his family and was duty bound to serve in life, challenging himself and others to strive for excellence in all things. He was a passionate believer who spread the message that "Jesus is coming, get ready, and start now!" Our father felt blessed by the Lord, a gracious and merciful God, Who guided him through life and in Whose arms he now rests. We love you and miss you Dad.

