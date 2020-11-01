Adam Bradley Buxbaum

Adam Bradley (Brad) Buxbaum moved to Helena in the fall of 1988 with his wife, Deborah Chouinard, and their son, Adam Brandon. In 1995, Dayton Mitchell was born. He and Deborah later divorced.

Brad worked at a variety of businesses in Helena over the years. He was a hard worker, honest, and was able to quickly build a rapport with his customers.

Brad had a passion for old cars, where others saw a bucket of rust, Brad could always see something wonderful. He loved tinkering with things, and was a great collector of parts and pieces. If someone needed assistance with a broken down rig, Brad could always be counted on to lend a hand, and find parts. His friends lovingly referred to him as "McGyver" and his boys inherited his mad repair skills. Some of the things Brad loved most about Helena were spending time in the mountains at hunting camp; being out at the lake camping, boating and fishing, surrounded by his family and friends.

Brad married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Julie Ottmar, in August of 2019, and moved to Yukon, Oklahoma, where he lived at the time of his passing.

Brad lost his valiant fight with cancer Friday, October 16, 2020 at their home. Thankfully, both of his sons were able to spend several weeks with him in the month prior to his passing.