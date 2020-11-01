Ada J. Harlan

In 1960, she decided to take extension courses from Lasalle University in Chicago, and also enrolled at the University of Montana, where she passed her college equivalency exams, so she could enroll with the Montana Supreme Court as a law student and be seated for the Montana Bar Exam. Over the course of these years, Harry & Ada had three boys, Craig, Steve and Tom. While Harry, now Chief of Support Services at Fort Harrison, worked nights as a musician, she would study law as the boys watched TV.

Ada continued her studies and preparation to take the Montana State Bar exam, passed it, and was admitted to practice in 1969. After several years as an Associate, she left the Loble firm to start her own firm in 1978 where she specialized in probate and estate planning. Throughout her long career, Ada prided herself in educating the community on the basics of estate planning and protecting their families. She gave presentations throughout the community on these topics to interested groups.