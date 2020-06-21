Accristo, Patsy Lynn

After retiring from her partnership in the laundromat business with her husband, she would move with them to Helena, Montana in 1991; to enjoy the peace and serenity of Big Sky Country. As the years passed, she would see her son slowly grow up, graduate from high school and college, and even start his own business.

Despite the distance, she stayed in regular contact with her sisters back east; as they lovingly developed a lifelong friendship. She would also converse with, and send beautiful hand-written cards to many of her other step-children, including: Marc Accristo, Leslie Vinson, and Claire Benesh.

She loved to sew fabrics, cook delicious meals, and encourage others to become their very best; by using their talents to better the world. She was an avid gardener, lover of beautiful flowers, and had a natural talent for truly being able to do it all.

She loved Harrison Ford from the Indiana Jones movies, Tom Selleck from Magnum P.I., Angela Lansbury from Murder She Wrote, and many other classic TV programs, including: Frasier, Winnie the Pooh, and The Golden Girls. She also loved game shows, vintage American cinema, and so much more.

Though often quiet, and a bit shy at times, Pat's ability to bring about the best in people was amazing; and equally true for those lucky enough to have known her.