Accristo, Patsy Lynn

For those who've ever wondered what a true, living, breathing, angel would look like on Earth, they need look no further than Patsy Lynn Accristo.
One of four sisters born to Eugene & Geraldine Halke, Pat soon made it clear that she was not like the others. Though largely a modest and reserved girl, her undeniable qualities of kindness, compassion, and organization were second to none.
Many would say that Pat possessed an uncanny ability to put you at ease, but also held a sharp, and creatively focused mind that could run any company; big or small. She could light-up a room with just one smile, decorate it beautifully, and always keep it in showroom condition. Her chance encounter to the man who would become her husband, Antoine (Tony) Accristo, was so seemingly random; it almost didn't happen.
As he would tell the story, Tony would notice Pat's shoes one morning while he was vacuuming his laundromat business, and remembered something similar; from his high-school years. She was reading a book, and after a bit of small talk, and a few months later, they'd carry on a romance, commitment, and dedication to each other; that would last for 40+ years.
A High School and Community College graduate, Pat was unlike any who came before her; and any that would come after. Her only son, Nick Accristo, was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; in December 1981.
After retiring from her partnership in the laundromat business with her husband, she would move with them to Helena, Montana in 1991; to enjoy the peace and serenity of Big Sky Country. As the years passed, she would see her son slowly grow up, graduate from high school and college, and even start his own business.
Despite the distance, she stayed in regular contact with her sisters back east; as they lovingly developed a lifelong friendship. She would also converse with, and send beautiful hand-written cards to many of her other step-children, including: Marc Accristo, Leslie Vinson, and Claire Benesh.
She loved to sew fabrics, cook delicious meals, and encourage others to become their very best; by using their talents to better the world. She was an avid gardener, lover of beautiful flowers, and had a natural talent for truly being able to do it all.
She loved Harrison Ford from the Indiana Jones movies, Tom Selleck from Magnum P.I., Angela Lansbury from Murder She Wrote, and many other classic TV programs, including: Frasier, Winnie the Pooh, and The Golden Girls. She also loved game shows, vintage American cinema, and so much more.
Though often quiet, and a bit shy at times, Pat's ability to bring about the best in people was amazing; and equally true for those lucky enough to have known her.
She is survived by her sisters: Kitty and Diane; as well as her son Nick. She will be dearly missed by those fortunate enough to have known her, and the countless others; whom truly wished they had.
A memorial service celebrating Patsy’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patsy.
