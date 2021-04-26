Nuggets From Helena: Why they were called the Four Georgians

Pending arrival of documentation from gold rush days, a simpler explanation is that “Georgians” was folk history. It was a reasonable story based on mistaken assumptions dating from the churn of an early mining camp.

The Four Georgians were not a long-established band of prospectors. They had come together by chance on the trail, less than three months before they discovered gold in Last Chance Gulch.

Cowan and Miller were with a large party, which presumably included other Southerners. Stanley and Crabb were traveling on their own from Virginia City.

They all were camped together when they learned that diggings in the Kootenai Country, where they had been headed, were already played out. Rather than return to Virginia City with the rest of the group, the future Four Georgians went exploring, winding up at Last Chance Gulch.

Cowan was experienced at prospecting. Stanley described him as “a veteran Colorado miner” (and as an “old man”). At 46, Cowan was the oldest and sometimes taken to be the patriarch of the group. D.J. Miller was younger but had gone to California in 1850 or 1851 to mine, subsequently working his way eastward and ending up in Montana.