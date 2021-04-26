Nuggets From Helena: Why they were called the Four Georgians

In 1864, prospectors later known as the Four Georgians discovered gold in Last Chance Gulch (now downtown Helena). The discoverers were John Cowan, D. J. Miller, John Crabb, and Reginald Stanley.
Only Cowan was from Georgia. The other three came from Alabama (Miller), Iowa (Crabb), and England (Stanley). This raises a question.
The favored explanation has the Four Georgians so called because they used the “Georgian method of prospecting.” That method is said to involve digging through the gravel until hitting bedrock, then panning the material taken from that level.
Another explanation is that “Georgian” was an honorific given a seasoned prospector, Georgia having been the site of the second gold rush in the United States (in 1829) and the home state of many veteran miners in subsequent rushes.
There are problems with these explanations. The biggest is that “Georgian” in either sense is hard to find in stories other than about the Last Chance Gulch discovery.
For what is supposed to have been a widely used term, it doesn’t seem to have been very widely used. Stanley, who left the only first-person accounts, evidently made no mention of “Georgians.” See also, John White who made the discovery at Bannack or William Fairweather and Henry Edgar at Alder Gulch; no mistaken Georgians either place.
Pending arrival of documentation from gold rush days, a simpler explanation is that “Georgians” was folk history. It was a reasonable story based on mistaken assumptions dating from the churn of an early mining camp.
The Four Georgians were not a long-established band of prospectors. They had come together by chance on the trail, less than three months before they discovered gold in Last Chance Gulch.
Cowan and Miller were with a large party, which presumably included other Southerners. Stanley and Crabb were traveling on their own from Virginia City.
They all were camped together when they learned that diggings in the Kootenai Country, where they had been headed, were already played out. Rather than return to Virginia City with the rest of the group, the future Four Georgians went exploring, winding up at Last Chance Gulch.
Cowan was experienced at prospecting. Stanley described him as “a veteran Colorado miner” (and as an “old man”). At 46, Cowan was the oldest and sometimes taken to be the patriarch of the group. D.J. Miller was younger but had gone to California in 1850 or 1851 to mine, subsequently working his way eastward and ending up in Montana.
Stanley, on the other hand, arrived in the U.S. in 1857 and didn’t come to Montana and prospecting until 1863. He might have been the youngest of the Four Georgians, being only 26, and the least experienced in placer mining. (Crabb left Last Chance Gulch early on and not much is known about him.)
Though young, Stanley was accepted as recorder of claims for the first three months following discovery; however, his standing in the new mining camp might not have been as prominent as future years assumed.
A leading early Helenan, writing much later about staking a claim in late September 1864, remembered only that “the clerk of the district [had been] a youngerly man of the Cowan party.”
Stanley might not have stood out even as one of the discoverers of gold. Within a few months of Helena’s founding, the holders of the initial claim in Last Chance Gulch were mostly Southerners.
Crabb had sold out during the first winter. According to Stanley, he took up a claim in Nelson Gulch, which is 5 miles west of Last Chance Gulch, and “was so infatuated with it that, strongly against my advice, he sold out his interest in the Discovery ground.” Stanley also thought Crabb’s “strong northern sympathies did not harmonize with his Alabama and Georgia partners.”
Even so, when Crabb moved on, he sold his interest to Southerners: Miller (the Alabaman) and two of Cowan’s nephews, Frank Cowan and Henry Rusk, both from Georgia. From that point, four Southerners, along with Stanley, ran the Discovery ground operations.
The senior member of the claim owners was John Cowan, a Georgian. The three Georgians and one Alabaman shared a cabin. Those four held and sold property together, including land that likely became the site of Sam Hauser’s First National Bank.
For people to think the four Southerners all were from Georgia and that they were the same four who discovered Last Chance Gulch would not have been that great a leap. And a busy mining camp, with people coming and going, was no place for details to be remembered.
The legend of the “Four Georgians” remains, long after historians sorted out who actually was in the discovery party. And that’s a history lesson in itself.
Paul Cartwright is a former Helena city commissioner working on a book about urban renewal in Helena. He wrote this for the Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.