Nuggets From Helena: Where gold was discovered in Last Chance Gulch

Gold was discovered in Last Chance Gulch by Reginald Stanley “on or about the 15th of July,” 1864. Stanley, along with his partners John Cowan, D.J. Miller, and John Crabb, would later be known as the Four Georgians.
In Stanley’s own words, “… while my partners dug some holes near the mouth of the Gulch … I made my way up stream looking for a promising bar on which to put down a hole likely to have bedrock. … I commenced a hole on a bar the opposite side of the gulch from where the first National Bank was afterwards erected; and put it down to bedrock….”
As clear as that might seem, it wasn’t clear enough for an official commission appointed by the Historical Society of Montana and the Montana Society of Pioneers. In 1921, following a year of investigation and testimony, this commission, chaired by C. B. Power, proved to their own satisfaction that Stanley didn’t know what he was talking about.
The commission decreed the discovery was “beyond a reasonable doubt” under the Gold Block, in downtown Helena a little south of Sixth. This was somewhat more upscale than Stanley’s location near the bank, which by the 1920s had been replaced with the Colwell Building, once a pawn shop and at the time a low-rent rooming house with the first floor used for storing Kessler beer. (The Colwell, also known as Weggenman’s, is across from the library.)
The commission also found that the mining claim of the Four Georgians appropriately enough ran north from the Gold Block, going under Sen. T. C. Power’s Power Block and under the Montana Club, then a private sanctuary for the wealthy men of Helena and Montana.
This decision was duly celebrated with a plaque declaring the commission’s findings and attached to the Fuller Street side of the Montana Club building. It still hangs there today.
To be fair to the commission, Stanley’s certainty about the discovery spot might have seemed suspect. The bank building wasn’t completed until Stanley was leaving Helena for England in 1866. And by the time he returned in 1883, many of the landmarks of his day had been dug up or covered over.
However, just prior to his departure, Stanley sold two parcels of land immediately south of the bank building. The purchasers included the bank and its president, Sam Hauser. In the way of real estate in those days, both these parcels were defined by their relation to other buildings, in this case the bank then under construction. It was a convenient and precise guide for Stanley’s memory.
The bank sat near the south end of the Four Georgians’ discovery. According to the 1866 deed drawn up by Stanley, et al., their claim when sold ran 1,050 feet along the Gulch; no precise location was given because in 1866 everybody of course knew the Discovery ground. Now, that location is less sure.
But based on the rules of the mining district and on other property deeds from those years, the Discovery ground could have run from slightly south of the Colwell to just past the north edge of the Gold Block. In which case, the historical commission has the consolation of getting at least one reference point kind of, sort of correct.
More than old deeds support the First National Bank/Colwell Building as the location of the discovery. The geology there is consistent with Stanley’s looking for somewhere “likely to have bedrock.”
The pipe that now carries Last Chance Creek runs just in back of the building, roughly following the old creek bed. Stanley’s discovery site would be in the parking lot (or possibly street) west of the Colwell. That spot is 50 feet downstream, maybe a little more, from the boundary of two steeply tilted sedimentary formations, the Helena and, to its south, a softer rock known as the Snowslip.
The Helena Formation, which is visible in back of the Blackfoot Brewery, is mostly beds of dolomite, or as a geologist would say, hard silty dolostone. This harder rock might have stuck out a bit from the side of the gulch, suggesting to Stanley that bedrock could be closer to the surface at that point.
The Helena dolomite would have created riffles or other constrictions in the creek, increasing water velocity. Lighter materials would have been more likely to have been washed away, with the heavier gold tending to sink out.
Thus, by geography and geology, behind the Colwell Building is a plausible spot for gold to have been discovered. The monument installed near the library in 2014 points to a realistic location.
Meanwhile the plaque on the Montana Club remains where it always has been, a monument to how history is made.
Paul Cartwright is a former Helena city commissioner working on a book about urban renewal in Helena. He wrote this for the Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.