Nuggets From Helena: Where gold was discovered in Last Chance Gulch

But based on the rules of the mining district and on other property deeds from those years, the Discovery ground could have run from slightly south of the Colwell to just past the north edge of the Gold Block. In which case, the historical commission has the consolation of getting at least one reference point kind of, sort of correct.

More than old deeds support the First National Bank/Colwell Building as the location of the discovery. The geology there is consistent with Stanley’s looking for somewhere “likely to have bedrock.”

The pipe that now carries Last Chance Creek runs just in back of the building, roughly following the old creek bed. Stanley’s discovery site would be in the parking lot (or possibly street) west of the Colwell. That spot is 50 feet downstream, maybe a little more, from the boundary of two steeply tilted sedimentary formations, the Helena and, to its south, a softer rock known as the Snowslip.

The Helena Formation, which is visible in back of the Blackfoot Brewery, is mostly beds of dolomite, or as a geologist would say, hard silty dolostone. This harder rock might have stuck out a bit from the side of the gulch, suggesting to Stanley that bedrock could be closer to the surface at that point.