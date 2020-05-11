Nuggets From Helena: Vigilante Day Parade an important part of nearly every Helenan's life

Helena's Vigilante Parade has been a staple of our community for almost 100 years. Nearly every Helena student has seen or been a part of this ongoing parade. From the memories of when you were young attending the parade with your parents, to the days you were able to attend without your parents, yet with friends, to the day when you were finally able to be in the parade yourself, this parade has and is part of nearly every Helenan’s life.
The parade first began from discussions regarding the junior vs. senior fights that took place for many years. These fights led to disruptive behavior from students that included vandalism and property damage. School authorities wanted to find a more productive alternative to this pugilistic tradition and discussions about a parade began.
In 1924, a group of students and staff started discussing how students could celebrate and bring the community together while also reminding everyone of the history this great town had witnessed and been through. From the famous Last Chance Gulch fire, Cathedral Fly-through, Riches of Mining, Days of our Outlaws, Vigilantes, Native American traditions, to the establishment of Big Dorothy’s, students have found creative ways to research, produce and present the history of Helena from the day it was founded up to the present day. The current events that are now taking place will also soon be just as historic as what was thought to be historic in the days of 1924 when the first parade was held.
The idea of holding a parade became a focus for students and something for the community, from the youngest to elderly citizens, to look forward to. The parade, which was originally called “Pioneer Days,” began with around 500 students participating. The parade started at high-noon, being led by the high school drum corps from where Helena High School was located at the time on Warren Street, down Lawrence Street, and up through Last Chance Gulch. The media at the time spoke of buckaroos on piebals (‘sic’, irregular color patches on broncos), Gotham fashion-plates, plain rubes, and historical figures, as well as events that included up-to-the date (at that time in 1924) “irrepressible flapper.” Ironically, parade float subjects and costumes to this day still command school officials’ attention and worries.
This year will be the first time since the 1940s the parade could not be held, because of the unfortunate complexities of the current coronavirus. In 1918, Helena had experienced the outbreak of the influenza flu or “Spanish-flu,” but the first Vigilante Day Parade would not come into being until another six years.
The parade not only demonstrates the historic aspects of Helena, but also brings out the creativity of Helena’s students and their research into their hometown. Students work hard on their research, building of their floats, while also bringing the community together every May. It is a signal to the community of the end of another school year, and the bittersweet signal of graduation for seniors.
Patrick Rieley is a Helena educator and historian who did his graduate work at The National University of Ireland, where he received his MA in history. He wrote this for the Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.
