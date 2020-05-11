Nuggets From Helena: Vigilante Day Parade an important part of nearly every Helenan's life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Helena's Vigilante Parade has been a staple of our community for almost 100 years. Nearly every Helena student has seen or been a part of this ongoing parade. From the memories of when you were young attending the parade with your parents, to the days you were able to attend without your parents, yet with friends, to the day when you were finally able to be in the parade yourself, this parade has and is part of nearly every Helenan’s life.

The parade first began from discussions regarding the junior vs. senior fights that took place for many years. These fights led to disruptive behavior from students that included vandalism and property damage. School authorities wanted to find a more productive alternative to this pugilistic tradition and discussions about a parade began.