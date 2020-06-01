Nuggets From Helena: Thinking about place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a good time for a bit of urban introspection. With so many usual activities on hold, it's a good time to just get out and walk around in Helena, thinking about "place." When we get that "sense of place," what's going on? What are we "sensing," and to what extent might it be a shared sense, something we can compare ideas about as we consider Helena's future?

This is an experiment. Consider this your invitation to take part. Walk routes you like, and think about why you like them. What draws you onward? Take notes. If enough curious folks do this, we can all get together and share our observations -- once group gatherings are OK again -- and see where it leads. How might sense of place be helpful to the growth and preservation of Helena? We can have some useful fun with this.

Below we offer hints about where you might walk and what you might think about during this experiment, but please feel free to disregard our hints, or argue with them. Put your cellphone on silent and follow your own lead. That's what critical, creative thinking is all about.

First, we're pretty sure that sense of place has much to do with how we experience our unique built surroundings within their unique natural context, and that the experience is most accessible on foot.