Nuggets From Helena: Thinking about place

This is a good time for a bit of urban introspection. With so many usual activities on hold, it's a good time to just get out and walk around in Helena, thinking about "place." When we get that "sense of place," what's going on? What are we "sensing," and to what extent might it be a shared sense, something we can compare ideas about as we consider Helena's future?
This is an experiment. Consider this your invitation to take part. Walk routes you like, and think about why you like them. What draws you onward? Take notes. If enough curious folks do this, we can all get together and share our observations -- once group gatherings are OK again -- and see where it leads. How might sense of place be helpful to the growth and preservation of Helena? We can have some useful fun with this.
Below we offer hints about where you might walk and what you might think about during this experiment, but please feel free to disregard our hints, or argue with them. Put your cellphone on silent and follow your own lead. That's what critical, creative thinking is all about.
First, we're pretty sure that sense of place has much to do with how we experience our unique built surroundings within their unique natural context, and that the experience is most accessible on foot.
So, we suggest that one of your walks be entirely within town -- maybe in one of our historic districts or someplace else where the architecture seems intent on getting your attention -- and that another of your walks cross from within town to some point that feels "out of town" -- maybe across the interface between old Helena and our public open-lands.
In both cases think about the shape and "feel" of the spaces you're walking through, and about how the spatial sequence unfolds as you go along. Think about what you're walking toward, among, past, between, under, etc. Think about the topography underfoot and the lay of the land. Is there a sense of elevation, slope, enclosure, edge, etc.? Are you entertained by the lay of the land? If so, how and why?
Do you take delight in what's built on it? If you like walking among Helena's old buildings, for example, is it because of the history? Or is it the character of the architecture itself -- style, scale, texture, materials, workmanship, etc.? What holds neighborhoods together? How "pedestrian-friendly" is the infrastructure?
Think about the landmarks and viewpoints and transition points by which you navigate. Are transitions clear and inviting? Do glimpses of open land in the near distance -- Mount Helena, South Hills, etc. -- bring on a welcome sense of proximity to the Montana countryside? Can you walk to it?
Second, note the sights that strike you as being unique, in any way, to Helena -- sights essential to your mental image of the place. These might be the "iconic" sights, or "evocative" ones, like the Cathedral, the Fire Tower, or Mount Helena. They might be lucky visual accidents, or oddball juxtapositions. They might be sights that are surprising, quirky, peculiar (in any sense of that word), amusing, beautiful or engaging in any other way. Use whatever adjectives come to mind.
We're betting that by walking around out there and thinking about Helena in this way, and then getting together to share those thoughts, we can begin approaching "sense of place" in terms realistic enough to enter into consideration of Helena's future growth and preservation.
To join in, contact:
Dennis McCahon, e-mail: galumphant22@gmail.com
Marisa Diaz-Waian, e-mail: marisa@merlinccc.org
The Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.
