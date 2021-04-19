Nuggets From Helena: The way to Last Chance Gulch

The Four Georgians were working the stream north of where the library is now. The very first day their sluice boxes were up and working, they had people dropping by. Stanley says “An old friend, Jerry J. Mann, then freighting from Benton to Virginia City,” had horses stray while he was having dinner. He went looking up a gulch, found the miners, and “came into camp, was recognized and welcomed.”

Impenetrable wilderness this was not. The Four Georgians were 1 mile from the Native American trail (near Lyndale) and maybe 2 miles from the Fort Benton road (near N. Montana Avenue). They might have been able to see the smoke from ranches and farms over towards Montana City, an easy two-hour ride away. The main east-west road in the region was two hours the opposite direction towards Silver City.

Given how busy the future Helena area already seemed to be, perhaps the real question wasn’t how they found their way there but rather how they found parking.

Epilogue: North Montana Avenue near Helena was part of the initial Fort Benton Trail; Green Meadow/Benton Avenue became another branch of that route. What was not the Benton Trail was South Benton Avenue, in spite of what local legend says. That stone retaining wall above the Blackfoot Brewery was built long after the Four Georgians departed in 1866.