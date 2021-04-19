Nuggets From Helena: The way to Last Chance Gulch

In the summer of 1864, a band of prospectors later known as the Four Georgians discovered gold in Last Chance Gulch. Even before that discovery, miners and settlers were traveling the roads and trails of the Helena Valley.
Earlier that year, in the spring, William Gillette had built his road from Virginia City to Fort Benton, guided by Native American trails. Gillette’s road crossed the Helena Valley, coming from over the Boulder Hill, running along the Montana Avenue/Green Meadow corridor, and going over to the Mullan Road north of Silver City. (The Mullan Road ran from Fort Benton to Walla Walla, Washington.) Cargo coming upriver from St. Louis bound for Montana mining camps would have been shifting to this new route about the time the Four Georgians appeared.
Prior to Gillette, traffic south to Virginia City and other mining camps mostly followed the Mullan, passing Silver City, and crossing the Continental Divide 5 miles north of today’s McDonald Pass. Supplies bound for Montana City — a mining camp already two years old in 1864 — used Native American trails branching off the Mullan near Silver City.
One such trail eventually got to Country Club Avenue and then on to Last Chance Creek, perhaps around Lyndale Avenue. As recalled by old pioneers years later, this was “the old Flathead Trail” near the mouth of the Gulch, not far from where the Four Georgians found gold.
John Cowan, D. J. Miller, John Crabb, and Reginald Stanley had come together by chance on the trail, less than three months before their “last chance” paid off. Cowan and Miller were part of a large party; Stanley and Crabb were coming north on their own from Virginia City.
They all were camped together when they learned that diggings in the Kootenai Country, where they had been headed, were already played out. Rather than give up and return to Virginia City, the future Four Georgians joined forces and went exploring.
Stanley had arrived in Montana the previous year. He recalled that “a good color of gold” was found as the wagon train traveled the Mullan Road along the Little Blackfoot. Though Stanley was probably the youngest of the group and least experienced at prospecting, they took his suggestion and headed up the Little Blackfoot south of Elliston.
They dug holes but found nothing. So, they crossed the range to explore the eastern slope. And promptly got lost. Stanley later said, “For two or three days it rained continually, and not having a compass I believe we wandered about.” His partners were no help; they insisted “the Missouri River lay in quite another direction from which I pointed.”
Finally, the clouds cleared, a rocky peak was climbed (perhaps Red Mountain), and the Missouri was sighted. With their bearings established, they followed the trail to the Helena Valley, found only a hint of gold in a little stream, continued on north, came back, decided that little stream was their last chance, and discovered gold for real.
The Four Georgians were working the stream north of where the library is now. The very first day their sluice boxes were up and working, they had people dropping by. Stanley says “An old friend, Jerry J. Mann, then freighting from Benton to Virginia City,” had horses stray while he was having dinner. He went looking up a gulch, found the miners, and “came into camp, was recognized and welcomed.”
Impenetrable wilderness this was not. The Four Georgians were 1 mile from the Native American trail (near Lyndale) and maybe 2 miles from the Fort Benton road (near N. Montana Avenue). They might have been able to see the smoke from ranches and farms over towards Montana City, an easy two-hour ride away. The main east-west road in the region was two hours the opposite direction towards Silver City.
Given how busy the future Helena area already seemed to be, perhaps the real question wasn’t how they found their way there but rather how they found parking.
Epilogue: North Montana Avenue near Helena was part of the initial Fort Benton Trail; Green Meadow/Benton Avenue became another branch of that route. What was not the Benton Trail was South Benton Avenue, in spite of what local legend says. That stone retaining wall above the Blackfoot Brewery was built long after the Four Georgians departed in 1866.
According to a grand jury in 1895, the extension of Benton Avenue was the result of “gross carelessness in expending public money” promoted by Alderman Marcus Lissner (First Ward). That extension, along with the Morelli Bridge on Howie and the Sheridan School (at what’s now the 300 block of South Harrison), were aimed at opening up a large piece of real estate in the First Ward.
Maybe local legend could be amended to call the Benton Avenue retaining wall part of the first attempt to build a Reeders Village.
