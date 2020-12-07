Nuggets From Helena — The Montana Historical Society: Montana's storyteller

Everyone appreciates a well told story. The Montana Historical Society (MHS) has been preserving and telling Montana stories since Abraham Lincoln occupied the White House. Congress and President Lincoln created the Montana Territory in 1864. Legislation creating the Montana Historical Society was approved in Virginia City by the first territorial legislature as one of its initial actions. Sidney Edgerton, our first Territorial Governor, signed the incorporation of the Historical Society of Montana into law on February 2, 1865. Consequently, the Montana Historical Society is not only one of the oldest agencies of Montana state government, it is the oldest historical society west of the Mississippi.
In its early years, the Society grew with fits and starts. Legislative appropriations were often small and infrequent. Unlike similar historical societies in the eastern United States, the Montana Historical Society did not establish a private endowment to help underwrite its operations. It wasn't until the early 1870s that the Territorial Legislature saw fit to make an appropriation to assist the Society. The princely sum of $150.00 was appropriated for the purchase of manuscripts and books.
Unfortunately, shortly after the Society's expanded collection was transferred from Virginia City to a temporary location in the new territorial capital at Helena, tragedy struck. The Historical Society's collections were stored in the law office of a founding Society member Wilbur Fisk Sanders. On the morning of January 9, 1873 a major fire broke out in downtown Helena. The fire killed one man, destroyed over 150 buildings and dwellings, and resulted in nearly $1 million in property damage. Among the buildings destroyed was Sanders' downtown law office. While some of the historic materials were later replaced, major portions of the extensive newspaper archive were forever lost.
In 1884 funding was obtained to hire a stenographer to record the reminiscences of early Montana pioneers. This was a timely initiative because by then many early settlers had either moved on to new challenges elsewhere or began passing away. With the move of the Territorial capital from Virginia City to Helena a decade earlier, the Society in 1887 prevailed upon the Legislature to rent rooms for it on the top floor of the newly constructed Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. The Romanesque-style building was a solid and impressive addition to the new capital's city landscape. By then the Society had a paid librarian overseeing its expanding collection of manuscripts, artifacts and books. Housed in the new location, the manuscripts and books of the Society were opened to the public for the first time.
A consistent characteristic of the Society through the years has been the dedication of its exceptional staff. An early case in point came in 1898 when Laura E. Howey became the Society's librarian. She was a graduate of Pennsylvania’s Arcadia University and had once served as Montana president of the Women's Christian Temperance Union. Under Howey’s guidance, the Historical Society became the first federal document repository in the state and she carved out a vital niche – providing reference material to members of the legislature. By the turn of the century, the Historical Society library had become an information hub for state government. In a short time, the Society's legislative appropriation tripled and two assistants were hired to curate the museum, which by the early twentieth century displayed nearly a dozen cases of artifacts, mounted bears, elk and buffalo heads and a gaggle of stuffed birds. This growth spurt at the Society came to a sudden end in 1907. Howey's routine biannual reappointment as librarian hit a major snag when the legislature realized that the Montana Constitution required all public officials to be voters. Howey was removed from further consideration because, at the time, women in Montana could not vote. The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote was not ratified until 1920. With Howey's departure, the next two and half decades of funding for the Society fell to a trickle, additions to the collections declined, and over time other state agencies claimed more and more of the Society's limited space in the Capitol.
It would take over a century, but in the summer of 2020, the MHS Board of Trustees named Molly Kruckenberg, who had served as the Society's Research manager for many years, as the first woman to be Director of the Society.
Modernization and a Permanent Home: The Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building
The Society's lack of coherent artifact collection criteria was evidenced by the unfocused nature of the objects in the collection. A 1925 Hill County Democrat article highlighted some of its contents, “it contained a German war mask, a flag of Ireland, a silver mounted saddle captured in the 1850 war with Mexico, a large brown bear, an albino deer, the first printing press used in Montana, the skull of John Keane who had been hanged by Helena vigilantes in 1865 and a limb for the “Hangman's Tree” that once stood at East Blake Street in Helena.” Over time, the Society developed a comprehensive acquisitions policy which refined and focused new additions to its growing collection.
Brian Shovers, a former Montana Historical Society reference librarian, noted in a 2002 "Montana: The Magazine of Western History" article, that following World War II, a trend toward greater professionalization materialized in state historical societies nationwide. In Montana, it took the form of renewed efforts to construct a building to hold the Society's library, artifacts and art gallery on the Capitol grounds. Calls for a separate Society building dated from the early 1920's. The Eighteenth Legislative session in 1923 finally created the Montana Pioneer Historical fund to facilitate the construction of a building, but appropriated no funds for the effort. The legislation designated the Society of Montana Pioneers as a partner for constructing the building but limited funding to private gifts and bequests. Numerous fundraising campaigns were carried out over the next 30 years.
Not unlike the recent 15-year lag between conceiving the idea of an expanded Montana Heritage Center and the beginning of its actual construction, it took nearly three decades before actual building began on the Veterans and Pioneers Memorial building in 1950. The funding finally came together when the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers bought lots east of the Capitol in a tax sale, Governor John Bonner requested $350,000 in funding and the legislature approved $400,000 in bonds for building construction.
It was about this time that the society's history magazine began publication. In February 1951 the 88-page inaugural issue was published. "Montana: The Magazine of Western History," with its motto “To Preserve, To Publish and To Promote interest in The History of Montana,” generated subscriptions from the start and soon earned a national following. For 70 years, the magazine has been a key element in the Society's outreach to Montanans and western history lovers around the world.
The Montana Heritage Center: Preserving Our Past and Embracing Montana's Future
As its final act, the sixty-sixth Montana Legislature approved funding for the construction of the new home of the Montana Historical Society in 2019. After years of consideration and extensive discussion, the Montana Heritage Center is finally becoming reality. The MHS Heritage Center will be a significant cultural addition for Montana. This $52 million dollar project is one of Montana's largest state public works projects in decades. By comparison, the extensive State Capitol renovation of the late 1990s totaled $27 million dollars. The new Center is the first major new building constructed on the Capitol campus in nearly four decades. During the construction phase, over 400 construction and related jobs with be created. Most of these prevailing wage jobs will be filled by fellow Helenans. In the face of the current coronavirus economic downturn, the Heritage Center project will provide a much-needed boost to the state's economy. Over the course of the construction period, over 28 million dollars will be added to the local economy and nearly 12 million dollars will be generated by the new facility annually once constructed. It is estimated the new facility will generate approximately 78,000 additional tourist visits annually.
The construction of the MHS Heritage Center and the renovation of the Veterans & Pioneer building will create a state-of-the-art museum and cultural events venue for Montana. It will be a destination attraction for western history enthusiasts and art lovers from across Montana, the nation and around the world. The expanded research capacities of the new Center will draw historians and researchers to the Society’s extensive and unmatched document and artifact collections. This multi-million dollar investment in Montana's past will provide benefits across Montana for decades to come.
An Opportunity to Assist in Preserving Montana's Stories While Building for the Future
Construction of the Montana Heritage Center began this summer. The new Center and the complete renovation of the existing Veterans and Pioneers Building at Sixth Avenue and Roberts Street will be completed in 2024. The new Montana Heritage Center with expand the Society's historical research center and library, double the size of C.M. Russell Gallery, add much-needed classrooms and meeting spaces for educational programs and bring the State Historic Preservation Office into the MHS building. The Montana Museums Act of 2020 authorizes an appropriation from accommodations tax revenue to fund the renovation and construction. This state funding will cover most of the construction costs. True to its history, the Montana Historical Society has committed to raise private contributions of $10 million for galleries and exhibits.
From our earliest days, Montanans have invested and worked to preserve our history. They wanted their stories told to future generations. Since 1865, The Montana Historical Society has preserved and told Montana's stories. Now, at the end of 2020, we all have an opportunity to contribute to Montana’s future by preserving the past, and making history by investing in the new Montana Heritage Center. Contact the Society at mhs.mt.gov to get more information or to donate. Keep Montana's stories coming.
Mike Shields is a trustee of the Montana Historical Society. He served as chair of the City of Helena-Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record. Note: An article published in Montana the Magazine of Western History in 2002 regarding the history of the Montana Historical Society written by Brian Shovers was referenced in preparing this article.
