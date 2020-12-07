Nuggets From Helena — The Montana Historical Society: Montana's storyteller

In 1884 funding was obtained to hire a stenographer to record the reminiscences of early Montana pioneers. This was a timely initiative because by then many early settlers had either moved on to new challenges elsewhere or began passing away. With the move of the Territorial capital from Virginia City to Helena a decade earlier, the Society in 1887 prevailed upon the Legislature to rent rooms for it on the top floor of the newly constructed Lewis and Clark County Courthouse. The Romanesque-style building was a solid and impressive addition to the new capital's city landscape. By then the Society had a paid librarian overseeing its expanding collection of manuscripts, artifacts and books. Housed in the new location, the manuscripts and books of the Society were opened to the public for the first time.

A consistent characteristic of the Society through the years has been the dedication of its exceptional staff. An early case in point came in 1898 when Laura E. Howey became the Society's librarian. She was a graduate of Pennsylvania’s Arcadia University and had once served as Montana president of the Women's Christian Temperance Union. Under Howey’s guidance, the Historical Society became the first federal document repository in the state and she carved out a vital niche – providing reference material to members of the legislature. By the turn of the century, the Historical Society library had become an information hub for state government. In a short time, the Society's legislative appropriation tripled and two assistants were hired to curate the museum, which by the early twentieth century displayed nearly a dozen cases of artifacts, mounted bears, elk and buffalo heads and a gaggle of stuffed birds. This growth spurt at the Society came to a sudden end in 1907. Howey's routine biannual reappointment as librarian hit a major snag when the legislature realized that the Montana Constitution required all public officials to be voters. Howey was removed from further consideration because, at the time, women in Montana could not vote. The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote was not ratified until 1920. With Howey's departure, the next two and half decades of funding for the Society fell to a trickle, additions to the collections declined, and over time other state agencies claimed more and more of the Society's limited space in the Capitol.