Nuggets from Helena: The history of the South-Central neighborhood

According to Paul Cartwright's Jan. 24 Nuggets from Helena article, State Street was to be upgraded “into a major arterial from the east,” possibly connecting with the interstate. Luckily that plan did not come to fruition and the charm and historic character of the South-Central neighborhood, east of Rodney Street and affectionately known by some as “The Hood,” was preserved. Nestled into the base of Persell’s Quarry on the south and the base of Sugar Loaf on the east, this neighborhood is a quiet, relatively little-known area of Helena situated south of Broadway Street midway between downtown and the Capitol. It is characterized by short, often unknown streets, such as the north-south running Blake and Chaucer Streets and east-west running Hillsdale, Rhode Island, First, Second, and Third streets. Highland and State streets provide longer veins within the neighborhood. Like its unknown streets, the stories of European and Asian immigrants along with first-generation Americans traveling westward are buried deeply. Those who preceded us came to this city to follow their dreams, pursue new adventures, or perhaps to seek the riches of the 1864 gold discovery.

Small one-to-three-bedroom homes along with several Victorian style mansions were built among the 1890s miners’ cabins that once dotted the hills of this neighborhood. It became a rather eclectic neighborhood with the Hillsdale School on the southwest corner of Blake and Hillsdale and the infamous Hanging Tree behind it on the northwest corner of Blake and Highland. A block further south found fire station Hose Company #4 at the corner of Blake and State. The painters, contractors, shop keepers, cigar makers, waiters, railroad workers, stenographers, teachers, etc. from this working-class neighborhood used their skills in the daily business of Helena.

Mining census records, newspaper articles and city directories provide glimpses into the lives of those who resided here. Families living in these homes were usually comprised of a husband, children and a wife, who was typically a homemaker. Many single adult children in their 30s and 40s resided at home with their parents during the period from 1900-1930. Some would marry others from the area and move in with either parent. Often there would be two, sometimes three generations, living in the same home. Married children, who did not move in with a parent, often lived in a neighboring home. Times were tough with World War I, epidemics of typhoid and Spanish flu, and the Great Depression playing a large role in these living situations. Another anomaly was that many who chose this neighborhood chose it for life, often moving from house to house within the neighborhood.

Much of the history of these homes has laid dormant for over a century. An autograph book found in the wall during a recent remodeling project revealed the beginning of the Nordlie family tale. In 1901, 7-year-old Mae was living in this State Street home with her family; the 1910 census states that her father was Emil, an 1887 Norwegian immigrant, and her mother was Anna Marie, an 1888 Norwegian immigrant who was naturalized that same year. Their son Carl and his wife lived in the home until his early death in 1910. Mae married in 1914 and bore a child in 1917 who died shortly after birth. Two months later Mae also passed away. Another daughter, Nora, married Arthur Swanson that same year. The Swansons resided in the home with their two children and her parents. When the Swansons left in 1943 it meant members of the Nordlie family had occupied the home for 31 years.

The Albert and Sarah Reynolds family from Wisconsin moved into this neighborhood in 1887 and lived first on Highland. The next year found them on Chaucer. In 1890, they moved into a home on Blake before finding their much larger forever home in the same block a year later. Their daughter Frankie, a stenographer for Wallace and Thornburgh Lumber Company, married the County Treasurer Eugene S. French in 1895. It was a small intimate wedding performed in the bride’s home. Their son, Hallet, was born in 1896. In 1898, Eugene was mustered into military service in Helena along with other Helenans. The Spanish-American War began on April 25, 1898, and the treaty ending it was signed on Dec. 10, 1898. Shortly after the treaty was signed, Eugene died of a gunshot wound, the first Montana officer to be killed in action in the Philippines. According to the Forestvale Cemetery Tour Guide the “funeral procession included the members of Company D, 24th Infantry, all colored troops.” Frankie and Hallet continued to live in the Blake Street home until her death in 1928, making the Reynolds family’s tenure in their forever home 38 years.

These two examples of this simple working-class neighborhood are just a sampling of the many untold stories hidden in the hills of “The Hood,” waiting to be quarried and shared. New stories are evolving with the expansion to the south of Rhode Island and to the east of Beattie. Generations of the future will be creating new stories. As with the gold that established our community, these tailings are riches that can be mined and treasured. If you are interested in digging up a golden story found in your home or know some of its rich history, please contact City/County Heritage Preservation Officer Pam Attardo at pattardo@lccountymt.gov or (406) 447-8357.

Sandi Smith is a member of the Helena/Lewis and Clark Co. Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the Nuggets from Helena column for the Independent Record. She is a retired educator who enjoys genealogy and researching the neighborhood she has lived in for 44 years.

