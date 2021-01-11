Nuggets from Helena: The history of the Cathedral of Saint Helena

The Cruse family Mausoleum bears a striking resemblance to the Cathedral in the Resurrection Cemetery on North Montana Avenue. Though Cruse himself was from County Cavan in Ireland, the architect for the cathedral was Albert O. Von Herbulis, who modeled his design off the Votivkivche (Votive Church) in Vienna, Austria, which was built in 1856. The Cathedral was named in honor of Saint Helena. Around 326 A.D. Saint Helena made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, here she later would be the inspiration for the building of numerous churches, specifically, one in Bethlehem on the reputed site of the Nativity, and the other the Chapel of the Ascension located on Mount Olive, Jerusalem. During her pilgrimage it is believed that Helena found Christ’s true cross, leading to the story of the “Invention,” or finding of the cross.

The Helena Cathedral is cruciform in shape signifying the holy cross with the main entrance facing west. The congregation in pews typically prays toward the east or what is known as the direction of the coming of Christ. The exterior is finished in detail with six statues over the west entrance that depict St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Augustine, St. Jerome, St. Paul, Rev. Father and St. Damien and St. Joan of Arc.

There are twin spires which rise to 230 feet above the street. Each spire has a cross that stands 12 feet in height and 6 feet in length. The north tower has 15 bells which represent the 15 mysteries of the rosary. The interior features high ceilings with stained glass windows handmade by Bavarian artisans depicting Biblical stories such as the Fall of Adam and Eve and the Last Supper. Thirty-seven of the 56 windows were made and installed by the Franz Xaver Zettler firm out of Munich, Germany. The remainder of the windows which were installed in the upper portion of the cathedral were done by Charles J. Connick, a craftsman from Boston. The pews are hand-carved out of oak originally stained dark brown. During the 1958-1959 renovation the pews were bleached a light driftwood color. Though greatly damaged in the 1935 earthquake, the altars and statues decorating the interior throughout are made of Carrara marble which was quarried in the province of Massa and Carrara in what is now the tip of modern-day Tuscany, Italy. The building holds 29 pure Carrara marble statues of historical persons from the arts, sciences, and religion. The light fixtures are made from hand forged bronze and the interior walls are finished with authentic gold leaf detail. The 1935 earthquake almost completely demolished the south spire which was rebuilt and completed by 1938.