Nuggets From Helena: The history of Reeder's Alley

In 1960 Reeder’s Alley was well on its way to becoming ruins of the once bustling new neighborhood district. Luckily for present day Helena, three women, Jane Tobin, Eileen Harper, and Pat Boedecker, met at the Montana Club to begin putting into fruition their vision of an Art Colony and tourist attraction in the heart of Helena. With much work the three women formed a corporation, sold stock, and gained the support of the community. This provided the fiscal funds they used to embark on their vision of restoring Reeder’s Alley.

The Pioneer Cabin was restored to show a typical home of the gold rush era by the Last Chance Gulch Restoration Association. The cabin has two low rooms, a kitchen-dining room, and a parlor-bedroom. Some of the chairs and hutch were still in the cabin at the time of restoration. The cabin was initially built in 1864 by Wilson Butts, and his brother Jonas later built an addition on the front of it. Jonas and his wife moved into the house later. The Gillpatricks lived in the cabin next and planted the locust trees seen in front of it.