Nuggets From Helena: The history of Reeder's Alley

Growing up in Helena, it is well known that one of our local gems is the historic Reeder’s Alley. Reeder’s Alley has attracted attention from both locals and visitors since the late 1800s when a man named Louis Reeder came to Helena from Pennsylvania. Reeder was a mason who arrived in Helena in 1867, only a few years after Helena was founded. His first major project was the first official Lewis and Clark courthouse. Years later in 1887, the courthouse Reeder contributed his mason skills to was torn down and a larger courthouse was built which also housed all county and state/territorial offices from 1887-1902.
At the gold discovery time, Helena was a rapidly growing city and housing was at a premium. Reeder saw an investment opportunity and by 1872 he had saved enough money to invest in eight lots in the alley. Lots at the time were selling for $200. Here he built housing mostly to accommodate the working-class which struggled to find affordable housing while working in Helena during that time. Though in the late 1800s Reeder’s Alley sat adjacent to Helena’s Chinese district, Reeder’s Alley had a high population of Scandinavian tenants.
In 1884 Louis Reeder had an extremely tragic accident and fell from scaffolding which would unfortunately take his life. Though Reeder lost his life, since he was unmarried, he willed his property over to his brother, which meant it would stay in the Reeder family. His brother Huston managed the properties until 1903.
In 1960 Reeder’s Alley was well on its way to becoming ruins of the once bustling new neighborhood district. Luckily for present day Helena, three women, Jane Tobin, Eileen Harper, and Pat Boedecker, met at the Montana Club to begin putting into fruition their vision of an Art Colony and tourist attraction in the heart of Helena. With much work the three women formed a corporation, sold stock, and gained the support of the community. This provided the fiscal funds they used to embark on their vision of restoring Reeder’s Alley.
The Pioneer Cabin was restored to show a typical home of the gold rush era by the Last Chance Gulch Restoration Association. The cabin has two low rooms, a kitchen-dining room, and a parlor-bedroom. Some of the chairs and hutch were still in the cabin at the time of restoration. The cabin was initially built in 1864 by Wilson Butts, and his brother Jonas later built an addition on the front of it. Jonas and his wife moved into the house later. The Gillpatricks lived in the cabin next and planted the locust trees seen in front of it.
The first artist who housed her studio in Reader’s Alley was LaDonna McDermid, a respected watercolorist. McDermid convinced the three women to open an art gallery which they successfully did. By 1967 the dreams of opening and maintaining their businesses were in full swing. In 1967 they had visitors from 44 states and nine foreign countries recorded in their guestbook.
The three women continued to build upon their dream and held the corporation until 1974 when the Reeder’s Alley Corporation dissolved, and the alley began passing through private hands. In 2000, Helena’s distinct alley would once again be preserved into our futures when the owners Darrell and Kathy Gustin donated the alley and all the buildings to the Montana Heritage Preservation and Development Commission. In recent memory many still remember the popular Stonehouse restaurant, which the women renovated, and included a cherry wood bar from Helena businesswoman Big Dorothy’s building basement, now the Windbag Saloon.
Reeder’s Alley now sits on the National Register of Historic Places and will continue to attract both locals and tourists for the foreseeable future.
Madison Rask is a sixth grader at Helena Middle School. She wrote this essay for the Helena/Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.