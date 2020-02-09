Nuggets from Helena: The historic and architectural significance of Helena's Westside

Houses also sprang up on the hill to the northwest above the Gulch and Reeder’s Alley. Here, we find houses dating from the 1860s through 1870s on Jefferson, South Howie, South Benton, and Adams. A few houses spread further to the north and west on Clarke, Monroe, Dearborn and North Benton. These early houses were simple, functional, and of modest size. The 1880s, which was a very lucrative period for Helena, introduced the building of the large, elaborately designed homes that many associate with the Westside neighborhood. To understand Helena’s financial status at the time, a U.S. Assay Office, located at 206 Broadway (still standing), was built in 1875, and was one of only five such federal offices in existence in the early 20th century. During the last quarter of the 19th century, the office processed about $30,000,000 worth of gold bullion. Even in the early 20th century, the office continued to be one of the nation’s most productive; in 1919, it was second only to the Seattle assay office in volume. According to a 1930 Helena newspaper article, more than $70,000,000 in gold passed through the office since its inception in 1875.