Nuggets From Helena: The Helena Civic Center then and now

If you ask me, the outside of the building is just as cool as the inside. When I first got to town, I took a building tour, something I would highly recommend because you get to see the whole building. I learned that the stairs were taken out in the ballroom, and it was leveled off because of safety concerns and accessibility and other cool facts like that.

COVID really disrupted the Civic Center’s operations this past year, but as the year moves along, more shows and performances are happening at the facility. I would encourage you to attend some of the shows. I went to a concert there recently, and it was fun.

What I hope you take away from this piece is that number one, there has only ever been one minaret but also that the Civic Center has always been a building that brings people together, even when it was damaged in 1935. Buildings like this are rare because of how long it has been around. The civic center is turning 100 soon, and it tells of the stories from its time as a Shrine to being a city office building to now being a community space for events.

If you want to get more involved in the Civic Center, you can become an usher. Just stop by the Civic Center and ask.