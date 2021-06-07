Nuggets From Helena: The Helena Civic Center then and now

History is all around us in Helena, from the murals to the buildings, but if you have lived in Helena for any amount of time, one building may have stood out, and that is the Civic Center. I know when I first moved to town, it intrigued me because of its unique design. I wondered why it wasn’t symmetrical and had so many other questions. In this piece, I am going to go over its history and hopefully address any questions you have ever had about the building.
The Civic Center was built in 1920-21 as the headquarters for the Algeria Shrine. It is a Moorish Revival-style building. Now there is a belief that there were once two minarets, but that is not correct; it is a myth. There has only ever been one minaret, although other parts of the building were damaged in the 1935 earthquakes.
After the earthquakes, the City of Helena purchased the Shrine to house city offices because the City Hall located on South Main Street (near the present Lewis and Clark Library) was destroyed by the earthquakes. The city offices were located in the building until 1976, when they were moved to the newly renovated 1904 Federal Building, which we now call the City-County Building. Following the city offices, the police department occupied the Civic Center, and now the fire department has a location there.
Despite the damage that occurred during the 1935 earthquakes, events were still held in the ballroom in the north end of the building, such as fundraisers for building repairs in 1936 and ’37.
The minaret cone was initially covered with blue terra cotta tiles, and those tiles can be seen on the base of the small dome opposite the minaret. The minaret also had a metal crescent and star motif, which is no longer there. In 1938 the blue tile dome was removed from the minaret along with the metal crescent and star motif. After protests from the community the dome was replaced with a sheet copper dome in 1939.
If you are anything like me, you may want to know what it is like inside the minaret. There are wooden steps that hang from horizontal timbers to reach the observation tower, but the public can’t go up in the minaret.
In 1935 the building was not only damaged by the earthquakes but the south side fenestration was changed to create a fire department training facility. The east tower was also altered; a small Moorish window was bricked and three bigger rectangular window openings were added. What is super cool about these new windows is that they were removable from the inside to allow firefighters to practice rappelling down the building. The design was meant to mimic a wooden training tower, which stood near the old South Main firehouse on the south side of the building.
Many events have been held in the ballroom of the Civic Center, including balls, proms, dances, and weddings. It has always been a community place and when it was the Algeria Shrine gatherings were hosted there too, and people came from all over the U.S. to attend them.
If you ask me, the outside of the building is just as cool as the inside. When I first got to town, I took a building tour, something I would highly recommend because you get to see the whole building. I learned that the stairs were taken out in the ballroom, and it was leveled off because of safety concerns and accessibility and other cool facts like that.
COVID really disrupted the Civic Center’s operations this past year, but as the year moves along, more shows and performances are happening at the facility. I would encourage you to attend some of the shows. I went to a concert there recently, and it was fun.
What I hope you take away from this piece is that number one, there has only ever been one minaret but also that the Civic Center has always been a building that brings people together, even when it was damaged in 1935. Buildings like this are rare because of how long it has been around. The civic center is turning 100 soon, and it tells of the stories from its time as a Shrine to being a city office building to now being a community space for events.
If you want to get more involved in the Civic Center, you can become an usher. Just stop by the Civic Center and ask.
All buildings have a story, and the Civic Center sure has a long one. That is why we need to make sure people know its history because it is a valuable artifact for the Helena community. Maybe you have been there for an event in the theater or for a dance in the ballroom, but no matter why you were there, it is important to honor its history and make sure we protect it so future generations can enjoy it.
This piece would not have been possible without the website Helena As She Was, www.helenahistory.org. Not only did they have most of the facts but the awesome photos as well.
Grace McGrath works for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and she is also on the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record. If you want to get involved on the Council contact Pam Attardo at PATTARDO@lccountymt.gov.