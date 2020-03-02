Nuggets From Helena: The fight for women's suffrage in Montana

Although the constitutional convention did not grant them equal suffrage, Montana women did retain the right to vote in school elections (first ceded to them by the 1887 territorial legislature). The new constitution also granted all taxpaying women the right to vote on questions concerning taxpayers. For Montana feminists, however, the goal was equality in voting rights. The state Legislature voted on equal suffrage during almost every session between 1895 and 1911. Suffrage questions sometimes passed in the House, but never by the required two-thirds — and never in the Senate. Without the two-thirds majority in both houses, the question could not be put to a simple vote of the people.

After the 1911 session, however, a sophisticated and multifaceted organizing campaign changed the momentum. The first step toward victory came when suffrage advocates convinced both the Democratic and Republican parties to write equal suffrage into their platforms. Then, in January 1913, the Legislature passed a women’s suffrage bill by large majorities (26 to 2 in the Senate and 74 to 2 in the House). This left the 1914 popular vote as the last hurdle to amending the state constitution.

