Nuggets From Helena: The Colwell Block was once known as Uncle Sam's Block

Karatofsky was “familiarly known” as Uncle Sam Karatofsky. He had been in Montana at least since 1885, when he was based in Butte; he relocated to Helena in 1887. Karatofsky was a Russian Jew from Garodna who left the old country behind about 1865. He also left behind a wife, two kids, and the name Katok.

These details came out much later, in 1890, in suitably confusing stories about the divorce-with-a-possibility-of-bigamy trial. His son had joined Karatofsky for a while in St. Louis around 1873; the previous wife and daughter came over a decade later. Karatofsky, who had changed his name sometime prior to marrying Celia Davis about 1875, maintained he had divorced Rebecca Katok before leaving Russia. Still, he stayed in some sort of contact with his first family, partnering with his son in St. Louis and later — after stints in Wichita, Kansas, and Hot Springs, Arkansas — with his daughter in Butte. Both these partnerships found less than total success.

Mrs. Katok, upon arriving in America, had not immediately disputed Karatofsky’s change of spouse. However, in 1890, she showed up in Helena and proceeded to file suit. The application to the court mentioned that Karatofsky was now worth $150,000 and that he had transferred all his property to the only Mrs. Karatofsky that Helena had known.