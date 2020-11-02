Nuggets From Helena: Secrets of Silver City Cemetery

Exactly who these people or their stories were had not been explored until the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council asked me to nominate the Silver City Cemetery to the National Register of Historic Places. It sounded easy enough. Charleen Spalding, an excellent cemetery historian, had researched the burials so it was a matter of filling out a form. But while doing so, I found a surprisingly broader history. I filled out the form with the big history, and the cemetery was listed with the National Register in April 2020. Then, with the help of the Lewis & Clark County Historical Society, the story of the County and the cemetery was put into book format.

So now, "Silver City: a beginning history of the first settlement in Lewis and Clark, Montana, as revealed through a study of its burial ground," is ready for sale at $25 each - just in time for Christmas. Anyone interested in local history will find something new in its pages. It is a small volume with a lot of fresh information packed into it. The Society cannot afford a large run, so it may be a while until more are available. The proceeds go to the Society and they hope to print other books with them. You can find "Silver City" at local bookstores, order it directly from the Lewis and Clark County Historical Society, P. O. Box 1864, Helena MT 59624, or order them online at www.readingleaves.net (a local bookstore). You will like it. It’s wonderful.

Paul Putz is a retired but working historic preservationist living in Townsend. He wrote this for the Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.

