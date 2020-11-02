Nuggets From Helena: Secrets of Silver City Cemetery

Amazing what one finds cracking open a grave. “Things. Wonderful things,” as Carter said, looking into Tut’s tomb a century ago. The same is true of cracking into a store of historic newspapers (no, I won’t say morgue.) Wonderful things to find there as well. Put the two together and the findings weave into stories. The stories of people. Wonderful people.
Out at Silver City, a forgotten place on Birdseye Road, there is a cemetery with graves telling stories about the forgotten birthplace of Lewis and Clark County. Beginning with just the names of those interred there and putting them together with documents from the courthouse and the Independent Record’s online newspaper archive produced some amazing things. Like:
A hotel made out of mud and willow. A fur trader who became a real estate agent. A Swedish sailor who planted rutabagas wherever he wandered in the mountains. A ranch run by priests. A murdered child. A war zone. A Mexican man who witnessed a murder and fled from the perpetrator’s threat. But most of all, lives led.
String those lives together and one gets a bigger history never yet told, the actual beginnings of Lewis and Clark County. While it is often mentioned that Silver City was our first county seat, not much more is said. Silver City existed for a few decades. People lived there, did business there, struggled, survived and died there.
Exactly who these people or their stories were had not been explored until the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council asked me to nominate the Silver City Cemetery to the National Register of Historic Places. It sounded easy enough. Charleen Spalding, an excellent cemetery historian, had researched the burials so it was a matter of filling out a form. But while doing so, I found a surprisingly broader history. I filled out the form with the big history, and the cemetery was listed with the National Register in April 2020. Then, with the help of the Lewis & Clark County Historical Society, the story of the County and the cemetery was put into book format.
So now, "Silver City: a beginning history of the first settlement in Lewis and Clark, Montana, as revealed through a study of its burial ground," is ready for sale at $25 each - just in time for Christmas. Anyone interested in local history will find something new in its pages. It is a small volume with a lot of fresh information packed into it. The Society cannot afford a large run, so it may be a while until more are available. The proceeds go to the Society and they hope to print other books with them. You can find "Silver City" at local bookstores, order it directly from the Lewis and Clark County Historical Society, P. O. Box 1864, Helena MT 59624, or order them online at www.readingleaves.net (a local bookstore). You will like it. It’s wonderful.
Paul Putz is a retired but working historic preservationist living in Townsend. He wrote this for the Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.
