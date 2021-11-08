Nuggets From Helena: Savor history, and great cuisine, at two restored Westside gems

History is present in so many aspects of life across Helena. And thanks to the work of several local business owners, two restaurants that lie on the outskirts of the city limits transport diners back in time to a sophisticated era of enjoyment.

Just northwest of the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds, across Ten Mile Creek, Maison and the Oddfellow Inn are situated on 41 acres of stunning land in the West Prickly Pear Valley. In its early days, the property housed the Montana Lodge No. 1 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F), which provided a place to live for children and adults who were “indigent and helpless,” according to a 1910 article in the Helena Daily Independent.

The building that plays home to today’s restaurant and inn is nearly a century old, constructed in 1928 after the previous edifice on the site, built in 1909, burned down in 1926 as the result of a fire. In the middle of the 20th century, it strictly served the elderly as a rest home. Sold by the I.O.O.F in 1977, it had several owners in recent decades, housing a ranch, a supper club, and later, the Mountain Meadow Inn bed and breakfast for 23 years until July 2019, when Jared Engels and Paul Mabie, the current owners, purchased the property and prepared to open their inn, restaurant, and working farm.

Engels says that he and Mabie were originally looking for land to farm for other restaurants when they came upon this unique property, which instantly captured their imagination. After the sale, they returned the farm to working condition. He says the duo is proud that they were able to return this gem, “hidden in plain sight,” to its original spirit of taking care of others in a convivial gathering place.

It’s a place for guests to experience literal farm-to-table meals, including a delectable brunch, or spend a long weekend away from the world – there are no televisions in the guest rooms – just minutes from downtown Helena. Engels even undertook the task of reestablishing the Helena chapter of the I.O.O.F. in recent months, and now serves as the Noble Grand.

Just minutes away from the Oddfellow sits another historic property that has seen a new lease on life in recent years. On Highway 12, heading toward MacDonald Pass and just before arriving at the current day Broadwater Hot Springs, visitors having been stopping at the Wassweiler Dinner House for generations.

In 1865, Ferdinand and Caroline Wassweiler established a small hotel and bathhouse on 160 acres of land near Ten Mile Creek. An immigrant from Germany, Ferdinand Wassweiler met his wife, Caroline, in Kansas, before they came to Virginia City in 1864 and ultimately settled in Helena. Shortly thereafter, they gained title to two hot springs and became a destination for miners seeking respite from work on the nearby Last Chance Gulch. Efforts were undertaken to promote the springs to not just area miners, but tourists from far away as well, with one 1868 publication going as far as to posit that, “The Hot Springs… is destined, at some future day, to be to Montana what Saratoga now is to New York.”

The Wassweilers later established a new inn in the building that houses the current day restaurant, as well as a bathhouse that today is home to the neighboring gift shop, in 1883. They are the only remaining hot springs structures from those built by either Wassweiler or Colonel Charles Broadwater, to whom the Wassweilers sold a portion of their land in 1874, in the Helena area.

The inn and bathhouse closed in 1907, after which time the property served many purposes, including as a residence, antique store, and even a turkey farm. It was also abandoned on and off over the years. Fortunately, the property was listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the Department of the Interior in the late 1970s.

Today’s Wassweiler retains the charm of yesteryear while providing guests with outstanding cuisine, known especially for its steaks and famed candied bacon appetizer. Purchased by owner Marci Andersen in 2014, the restaurant opened for business in late 2017 after a commercial kitchen was installed. Andersen says she is thrilled that it is once again being used to entertain and feed people, something Ferdinand Wassweiler loved to do.

The Wassweiler and Oddfellow properties have historically served two very different purposes and two very different clienteles over the years. However, today’s restaurants at these sites have a common objective: providing guests from Helena and across the globe outstanding food and drink in marvelously restored historic settings. Kudos to Jared, Paul, and Marci for their efforts to preserve these beautiful structures and surprise visitors with a top-notch dining experience.

Chris Averill is the vice president of government affairs and communications at Strategies 360 in Helena. He serves as chair of the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column for the Independent Record.

