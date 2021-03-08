Nuggets From Helena: How to take care of your historic windows

The repair versus replace debate over historic windows in older structures has been going on since the 1980s, and it comes down to whether an owner has the will and time to keep them. The City/County Heritage Tourism Council encourages historic structure owners to retain and repair their original windows, and we are here to help, along with the non-profit Preserve Montana (formerly Montana Preservation Alliance, or MPA.) Preserve Montana, based in Helena but serving the entire state, is introducing historic window repair kits that can be checked out for 3-week intervals, and include all the tools you need to repair your historic window(s). The kits will be available free of charge this Spring and include a printed Do It Yourself/DIY guide (with photographs) and a helpful video link. They are available in six communities: Helena, Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Livingston and Lewistown on a first come, first served basis, and Preserve Montana will take reservations. For more information see https://preservemontana.org/get-involved/restoration-kits/.
Historic windows are crucial to a structure’s integrity, keeping historic windows is one of the most important things an owner can do. Structures that lack historic integrity, i.e., have been modified by removing original windows, siding, porches, etc., cannot be listed with the National Register, and can be “delisted” by state historic preservation offices if already listed.
The distinct appearance of historic windows is one of the features that makes houses eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Take the glass panes, for instance. Many of Helena’s historic homes built from the 1860s through the early 20th century have “wavy” glass panes that add character and beauty. These waves, ripples and imperfections are the result of different processes used to make glass in the mid-19th century. One process used machines that produced large cylinders of glass (they could measure up to 40 feet long), which were then cooled, cut lengthwise, and re-heated and flattened out. The flattening process produced the character-producing waves and ripples that we see today, and allowed glassmakers to produce very sizable panes of glass as compared to earlier glass production, which was limited to very small glass panes; this is why historic Colonial home window sashes were made from as many as 12 small panes of glass, separated by wood muntins in which the panes were set (see photo).
Anyone who owns a structure, no matter how old, understands the importance of maintaining it. And that applies to historic windows as well as new ones. The difference is that historic windows can last indefinitely with relatively little maintenance, as they have few moving parts and are made of dense, old-growth wood (see window parts image.) One of the most common window failures is the cord that lifts the window sash up and down breaks, and the weight attached to it (which is in the wall next to the window) no longer lifts the sashes up and down.
Another common issue is the sashes being painted shut. This can be an easy fix by breaking the paint seal with a utility knife or a special “window zipper” tool. Full windows restorations can involve removal of all the paint and wood splicing or epoxy repairs, but that extent of work is generally not required unless windows have been neglected for many years. All this may sound confusing, as many owners are not familiar with how to repair a historic window. These are skills that are disappearing with our grandparents or great-grandparents, but there are contractors in Montana that repair historic windows, or if you are a DIYer, Preserve Montana can assist you.
Knowing the names of historic window parts is important to understanding how they operate. The typical historic window is a double-hung, with one sash on the bottom and one on the top. When the windows were first installed, both sashes could be lifted up or pulled down from the top, but over time many top sashes were painted shut and never released. Sashes operate by a rope or chain attached to the window, which then passes through a pulley and is attached to an iron weight that is hidden in the wall on either side of the window. The weights are balanced so that the windows can be opened to any level and stay in place rather than slamming back down. The weights are accessed in different ways, depending on the window, and Preserve Montana’s kit repair guide will show you how to do that.
Depending upon the condition of the historic window, it is generally less expensive to repair an historic window than replace it. This is especially true if you are a DIYer. Adding a wooden storm window, which a DIYer or contractor can build (also see www.spencerworks.com for storm windows with an integrated hidden sliding storm/screen), can make your historic windows as energy efficient as new windows. Wooden storms fit so tightly that a negligible amount of air infiltrates between the storm and the frame, and they can last for over 100 years, as shown by the number of wooden storms on Helena’s historic building stock.
Research has shown that homeowners never recoup the amount the amount of money spent on window replacement during their lifetime, and that the replacement windows do not last as long as the better built historic windows. As any homeowner can attest, the seals on double-glazed windows can fail within 10 years of installation, resulting in condensation forming between the panes. Weatherstripping cracks off, leaving gaps around the window that allow cold air to blow in. And when is the last time you saw a window repair company that you could call to fix them? These windows were created with obsolescence in mind, unlike historic windows (see https://thecraftsmanblog.com/are-historic-windows-energy-efficient/)
Contacts for Preserve Montana and the Heritage Tourism Council are provided below, and we look forward to helping you preserve your fabulous old windows.
Pam Attardo is the Heritage Preservation Officer and staff to the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council (pattardo@lccountymt.gov; 447-8357). She and Mary Webb, Restoration Director for Preserve Montana (mary@preservemontana.org; 457-2822) are committed to preserving historic windows and can aid historic structure owners who are looking for direction in fixing and retaining their historic windows. The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council provides the monthly Nuggets From Helena column in the Independent Record.