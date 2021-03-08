Nuggets From Helena: How to take care of your historic windows

Anyone who owns a structure, no matter how old, understands the importance of maintaining it. And that applies to historic windows as well as new ones. The difference is that historic windows can last indefinitely with relatively little maintenance, as they have few moving parts and are made of dense, old-growth wood (see window parts image.) One of the most common window failures is the cord that lifts the window sash up and down breaks, and the weight attached to it (which is in the wall next to the window) no longer lifts the sashes up and down.

Another common issue is the sashes being painted shut. This can be an easy fix by breaking the paint seal with a utility knife or a special “window zipper” tool. Full windows restorations can involve removal of all the paint and wood splicing or epoxy repairs, but that extent of work is generally not required unless windows have been neglected for many years. All this may sound confusing, as many owners are not familiar with how to repair a historic window. These are skills that are disappearing with our grandparents or great-grandparents, but there are contractors in Montana that repair historic windows, or if you are a DIYer, Preserve Montana can assist you.