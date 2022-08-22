Nuggets From Helena: How the Montana Capitol was restored to its original grandeur

I suspect everyone reading this article has some special experiences in life that are indelibly etched into their memories. For me, as a young child growing up in Bozeman, it was the weekend drive to nearby places that provided opportunities for new experiences. One of the most frequent trips was Yellowstone Park, where I was amazed by the geysers, animals and most of all Old Faithful Inn. I will never forget standing against the mezzanine railing, watching the visitors below like bees near the gigantic stone fireplace. And when I gazed above my head, the wooden logs supporting the towering roof over the atrium seemed to go up forever. It was, and is, a majestic space.

Another destination that held fond memories for me was Virginia City. The trip usually included playing the music machines, a picnic in the park outside the Old Brewery and walking the boardwalks while peering through the storefront windows. Sometimes a stagecoach ride to Boot Hill cemetery or a Virginia City Players show was part of the plan. I got to know my way around Montana’s second territorial capital. There were also a few trips to Helena to see the state Capitol, but I must admit it did not pique my imagination to the same extent as the Old Faithful Inn or Virginia City.

As the years passed, I initiated drives to these spots, albeit less frequently than my parents had. While Yellowstone was unchanged except for the number of visitors, Virginia City had added a new attraction called Nevada City, a ghost town of historic buildings gathered from around the state by Charles and Sue Bovey, Virginia City’s owners. Many of the structures came from the Bovey’s temporary exhibit called Old Town at the Great Falls fairgrounds, including a hotel, a two-story outhouse and a wonderful Music Hall filled with nickelodeons, calliopes and player pianos. The Music Hall had a gigantic ornate brass chandelier with glass globes hanging from the rafters. The bottom was just inches off the floor. I remember wondering why it was there; it looked like it belonged in an opera house, not a room with a 10–12-foot ceiling at best. Little did I know that my journey as an architect would eventually coincide with these experiences.

In the mid-1950s, shortly after Nevada City was created, structural issues were found in the 1901 Capitol. While the 1911 additions were stable, the original building was structurally unsound and susceptible in a significant seismic event. The 38th Legislature approved a $4.9 million project for seismic work and modernization of the Capitol, and in the mid-1960s extensive remodel work began that basically removed everything in the original building except the masonry facade and the columns and beams. You could literally stand in the basement and see the ceilings of the fourth floor, as the floors between the stories had been demolished. Fortunately, the reconstruction was completed before any building failures took place. The project also modernized the original building’s interior. Gone was anything of 1901 vintage; it was now a 1960s updated Capitol that provided more, and safer, space for state government and the Legislature.

Charles Bovey was an antique enthusiast and renowned for his preservation of Montana living history. He collected artifacts and funded projects that allowed future generations to experience an 1880s Old West town. In the early 1940s he served in both the Montana House of Representatives and Senate. Fortunately, he was a state senator in 1963 when the Legislature approved the project for seismic work and modernization of the Capitol. I can only guess his reaction as stained glass, wooden doors and trim, floor tile, hardware, plumbing fixtures, fireplaces, light fixtures and other items too numerous to mention were removed. From the records I have reviewed, some historic items were given to the Montana Historical Society, some sold at auction, and others were not protected by a specific directive.

As a recent graduate of the MSU School of Architecture in 1970, I was fortunate to land a position at the State Architecture and Engineering Oﬃce in Helena. It wasn’t long before the building that “did not pique my imagination” as a child was a frequent work destination. When the new Justice Building was completed in 1982, many agencies in the Capitol relocated, leaving a lot of available space in the building. A planning group was formed that produced a Historic Structure Report of the Capitol that would provide an assessment for any future changes/improvements to the building. Soon after the report was completed, the legislature appropriated $6.7 million to restore the Capitol, but a conflict arose and the project was scaled back significantly. However, my interest in the Capitol had finally been piqued.

It took another decade, but in 1995 the legislature authorized $19.6 million for the restoration of the Capitol, of which $6.1 million was to be raised privately. The planning began! Technology and electrical services in the Capitol had to be updated and public access to the legislative process had to be improved. Hearing rooms were a major concern as well as an overall lack of space. Eventually the 1997 and 1999 legislatures authorized additional funds that brought the total to around $27 million. The 1997 legislative bill included an important provision that ensured the successful historic restoration of the Capitol -- the purchase of Virginia City and Nevada City. Sen. Bovey had since passed away and his son Ford was looking for a buyer. The state paid $6.5 million for the properties with the provision that all Capitol artifacts be returned to the state so they could be incorporated into the restoration project!

Hundreds of items from the Bovey property allowed the Capitol to be restored to its original grandeur. I now knew that the strange chandelier I had seen 30 years earlier in the Music Hall had originally hung in the Senate Chamber and that it would soon be returned along with the stained-glass skylight and barrel vault. Boxes of stored floor tile were used as models for reproductions in the same colors and patterns. The original law library chandeliers could be reinstalled as well as various sconces. The huge arched window in the Senate gallery was coming home and the “Driving of the Golden Spike” painting would return to its original location at the top of the grand stairs. The stars certainly aligned for this project because so many folks pulling together for a common goal. Be it the Legislature, elected oﬃcials, Capitol workers, consultants, contractors, fundraisers, the public or the numerous committee members who worked on the project, it was a job well done. And yes, the Capitol has grown to be a very special building to me. It just took a little longer than Old Faithful Inn!

Tom O'Connell is the former administrator of Montana's Architecture and Engineering Division and a member of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the monthly "Nuggets From Helena" column for the Independent Record.