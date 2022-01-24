Nuggets From Helena: History of Cruse Avenue

Cruse Avenue sits above the east side of downtown high, wide and empty. Almost 60 feet across, it carries less traffic than residential streets like Winne or Hauser.

The street was named to honor Thomas Cruse, an early pioneer who struck it rich with the Drumlummon Mine. Harder to explain is why the design of the street included an overpass near the old Federal Building, or why the intersection at Cutler looks ready to connect with some future bypass across the south side of Helena.

Cruse was an idea whose time never did arrive. It is one of the enduring legacies of Helena’s Urban Renewal project half a century ago.

Back then, Helena’s downtown was fading. In the 1960s, new shopping areas were springing up closer to the just opened Interstate. The 1935 earthquakes, aging or absentee property owners, and a changing national economy had taken their toll on what had always been the commercial center of town.

After a few false starts, business and civic leaders of Helena chose their strategy to revive the downtown. Urban Renewal, a federally-funded but locally-designed project, would restore not just blighted buildings but an entire blighted area.

Helena put in for a planning grant at the start of 1968, began planning that summer, and by the summer of 1970 had a project underway. Adjusted for inflation, somewhere around $100 million in federal money landed on the downtown by the time the program ended in 1977. Cruse Avenue was the biggest single component.

The men behind Urban Renewal had a powerful vision, one that seemed in tune with the times: turn the downtown into a shopping center, only better. A pedestrian mall in place of a main street. Commercial buildings surrounded by acres of parking. And all of that encircled by high-volume roads to get cars quickly in and out of the shopping district.

At least that was the theory. Cruse on the east and a widened Park Avenue on the west were the ring around the “shopping center.” However, the road they were to connect with remained a dream. That dream eventually was known as the South Bypass.

Cruse Avenue and the South Bypass were related yet not the same. The idea of a bypass bubbled up years before the idea of using federal dollars to save the downtown.

In 1961, the consultant for Helena’s Master Plan proposed making Le Grande Cannon Boulevard a paved parkway and upgrading State Street into a major arterial from the east. The two would meet at the south end of the downtown.

By the 1966 Comprehensive Plan, the concept had become a parkway surrounding the entire city and connecting with the Interstate. On the south side of town, Le Grande Cannon, State and Winne would be upgraded. The proposed improvement was still being described as an unlikely combination of leisurely scenic parkway and high-volume access to the Central Business District.

Neither a parkway nor some future Cruse Avenue were in Helena’s initial application, the one for federal planning money. That application focused only on the commercial part of the downtown between Sixth Avenue and Cutler; Jackson (more or less) was to be the east boundary of the Urban Renewal project. Once planning money was in hand, the vision got grander.

A host of consultants, citizen advisory committees and concerned business leaders churned out Helena’s plan. Floyd Tanaka, a Denver consultant, was hired to develop the land-use scheme, with specific direction to use Helena architects Campeau-Crennan for local design studies.

Tanaka had overseen the resurrection of Larimer Square in Denver and Joe Campeau was the longtime chairman of the City-County Planning Board. Clete Daily, a young traffic engineer recently moved to Helena, won the contract for the parking and traffic circulation study. Campeau and Daily wove the idea of a south bypass into the Urban Renewal plan.

The concept and general route for Cruse were locked in quickly, within four or five months of the consultants starting work. The models and maps presented in spring 1969 show a road alignment very close to what was constructed.

Urban Renewal wouldn’t build the bridge to an enhanced Le Grande Cannon, but Cruse would be designed as if an overpass was coming. Anticipatory on-off ramps were drawn at the intersection with Park Avenue; they were separated by a lawn where the future bridge would go. And, expecting the arrival of the bypass, a complicated intersection was designed for Cruse and Cutler.

Cruse got built as planned, though not without difficulty. It was a huge cut and fill effort. But city staff maintained that the biggest problem in setting a route for the first segment was two old ladies. Alma Heiser had property where the overpass was to go and Eva Brooks lived near the corner of Jackson and Broadway. They were not eager to leave.

The City Commission condemned the properties of both. Heiser settled out of court, but Brooks appealed her condemnation all the way to Montana’s Supreme Court before losing.

In her final plea to the City Commission, she concluded, “I don’t want any money for to buy my home and I don't want my home to be taken just to widen a street that could be done differently or to make a parking place for ‘New Private Enterprise.'” Her property ended up a little bit of both and she moved to Townsend.

Next up was the segment between Broadway and Sixth. There, the problem was two temples: the Consistory Shrine Temple on Jackson and the Labor Temple on Warren. They were slated to make way for Cruse and parking. The legal maneuvering went on for several years, these organizations having more resources than two old ladies. Eventually, their stubbornness and a tight budget forced the city to simply curve the road to avoid them both.

The part of Cruse that Urban Renewal funded was open by 1974. Planning began immediately to extend the road to the junction with Last Chance Gulch. This segment was completed in 1985, though not before Daily, the traffic engineer for Urban Renewal, recommended knocking down still more to make room for Cruse. Everything on the east side of Last Chance Gulch north of Placer Avenue should go, along with buildings on Eleventh and on Helena Avenue.

The City Commission chose the current alignment instead. New commissioners had been elected by a city tired of leveling the downtown.

The South Bypass never was built. The City Commission ditched the idea at the start of 1978 after neighborhoods along the route rose in opposition.

Also, the state Highway Department had been less than enthusiastic. The department flat out rejected the idea of turning Le Grande Cannon into a scenic byway, one the city had suggested the state could pay for. Going east from downtown, the best the state engineers would say was that extending State Street to Montana Avenue might make sense.

There still are people who blame the demise of the South Bypass for the current state of downtown. Well, maybe. The scale and shape of the American commercial economy has changed since the days when local merchants in the city center dominated retail trade. Walmart alone covers more acreage than everything in the old downtown between Broadway and Sixth. No bypass could have tempted the box stores to locate downtown.

As for the South Bypass boosting traffic on Cruse, probably it would have, certainly once the South Helena interchange was opened in 2007. That, though, would be two decades after Cruse Avenue was completed.

As for that traffic helping the downtown, Eva Brooks, the old lady who resisted losing her house to Cruse, probably got it right: “The people taking that highway around Tower Hill will not stop down in the main part of town to buy something or transact business.” Eva was ignored there as well.

Editor’s note: The City Commission has proposed reconfiguring the south end of Cruse Avenue so more housing can be built.

Paul Cartwright is a former member of the Helena City Commission. He wrote this for the Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column for the Independent Record.

