Nuggets From Helena: Grandstreet Theatre and its history

The Grandstreet building could very well be one of the most historic buildings in all of Helena, located at 325 N. Park Ave., and has served the community for over 100 years. With its colorful glass windows and historic walls, anyone could feel at home. Though most people may have only known Grandstreet as a theater, this building has had many changes since its construction.

This beautiful building was designed in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, named for famous architect Henry Hobson Richardson, which is characterized by a series of rounded arches, heavy porphyry stonework and thick walls with small windows. It was designed by architect Charles S. Haire, one of Helena’s leading architects who was associated with fellow architects John G. Link and George S. Carsley. These three men designed almost every substantial building that was built downtown from 1904-1926.

Built in 1901 as a Unitarian Church, this building is the only known example of Haire’s work in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. The church was one of the first substantial buildings on North Park, helping set the pace for development of this block and the northern stretches of the downtown area during the 1910s-1920s.

The church’s reverend, Leslie Willis Sprague, said the building’s initial purpose was not only for church but for multiple uses. Original plans for the building show the church was to have a stage, auditorium, box office and dressing rooms. The Unitarians wanted a suitable facility for community pageants, recitals and dramas.

The proscenium stage area and sloped floors are original to the building, allowing the audience to see the stage even from the back of the house. In 1933, the building was donated to the City of Helena with a value of $75,000. The building was remodeled to become the new public library thanks to the generosity of many, particularly Mrs. Harry W. Childs who donated $18,000. Interior seats were removed, the floor was leveled, and a mezzanine was added.

Grandstreet Theatre’s story began in 1975 when former Montanan Carl Darchuk was encouraged to return to Montana to investigate the feasibility of starting a community theater in Helena. He had worked in various dinner theaters and the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. Non-profit status was obtained and the search for a place to perform began.

Grandstreet’s first home was located in the Placer Hotel ballroom, on the corner of Grand Street and Last Chance Gulch. Its first show opened there in August 1975, and it quickly became apparent that the space was too small. A year later, the Helena Public Library vacated the former Unitarian Church for its new (and current) downtown location and the City started looking for a new tenant. The theater group signed a 20-year agreement with the City and Grandstreet had a new home.

Original cost estimates for remodeling the former library were $120,000, which included removing the mezzanine and the main floor. Seats were installed from the former Marlow Theatre and a theater in Polson. Lighting came from a small theatrical supply company in Takoma Park, Maryland. Grandstreet Theatre opened in October 1976 to a full house with "Man of La Mancha" and has been producing shows with talented actors and actresses since then.

The theater has a couple unique stained-glass windows, including a Tiffany window on the south side of the building. In 1905, Clara, the preacher’s wife at the time, passed away from cancer. She had overseen the children of the church and the congregation, wanting to honor her, installed that window. The window cost about $146,740 in 1905, or almost $4 million in today’s prices. This window was later moved from the outside of the building to the inside to protect it from vandalism.

As you go by the front of the theater, you will notice the large stained-glass flower above the main doors of the building. This window was clear glass until 2005, when it was replaced with the current flower design based on the original 1901 blueprints. Tim Carney and Barry Hood were hired to create the window. The cost of this project was about $25,000 in 2005 and (about $35,000 in today’s dollars).

Live theater gives vibrancy to the community and Grandstreet Theater gives a chance for people to show their talent. Grandstreet is very proud of its children’s education program, currently run by Marianne Adams. Over the years Grandstreet has created a base of young actors that generates future adult actors to keep community theater growing. Offering a variety of musicals, family and thought-provoking theater, Grandstreet is a place where everyone is welcome and everyone belongs.

Hazel Snider is a sixth grader at Helena Middle School. She wrote this essay for the Helena/Lewis and Clark Heritage and Tourism Council, which provides the “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.

