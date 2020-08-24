Nuggets from Helena: Gimmie some of that good, old-time snake oil

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What, me worry?

Not if it's about the medical issues that seem to define our current events. That's because I've unearthed an ancient miracle concoction so efficacious that I bet it'll tackle this modern concern instantly, and provide a lifetime of protection as well as countless other unimaginable side-benefits. Sorry I can't share. It lies out of the paradigms of docs and drug companies today and hasn't been manufactured for over a century. Its simple existence is only due to archaeological accident, a rare uncracked bottle popping out of the predominantly rusty nail soil of Marysville. Cork intact. Maybe two doses left?

Researching old ads reveals this was “scientifically prepared,” “every ingredient of recognized value and in constant use by the medical profession,” and “combined in a manner heretofore unknown,” thus forgotten by now while everybody today dallies around fancy labs, squinting into electron microscopes, scrambling for a high-falut'n vaccine and whatnot. Selfish? Perhaps. But after chugging these remnants and setting out on speaker tours celebrating my new immunity, attractiveness, vitality, reduced body odor, etc., I'll be sure to encourage production. They'll analyze the dregs and figure it out soon enough for the rest of you unfortunate rabble. Take heart in the impeccable logic: COVID, schmovid... who could doubt a miracle tonic like The Mother's Friend?