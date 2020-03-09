Nuggets From Helena: Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

And so they persisted, with some insisting the way to success was to lobby in the halls of Congress for a federal amendment and others concentrating on campaigning in individual states. The movement was also divided along racial lines. As Jim Crow legislation and practices took hold in the South during the 1870s and 1880s, many white suffragists felt that excluding black women would bring quicker success. Black women, working to create communities and secure educational opportunities for their families in the wake of emancipation, were left out. Believing that having a voting voice by which they could bring about change, black women created their own suffrage efforts, and as the years went on, became a significant force in changing the tide of consciousness around women voting. Add to this mix the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. The WCTU supported suffrage as a way for women to protect their families against the ravages of alcoholism and were loudly stirring the pot over its prohibition. Lots of voices demanding to be heard! For 20 years, these groups persisted without much success.