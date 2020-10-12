Nuggets From Helena: Big Dorothy and the judicial system

“Big Dorothy” Baker was the last madam of the last brothel in Helena. Until 1973, her employees worked upstairs above what is now The Windbag Saloon. Many of Helena’s finest citizens knew the location and layout of Dorothy’s Rooms. Helena District Court knew about her as well.

Big Dorothy was born Dorothy Putnam in 1915, in Great Falls. By 1947, she was in Helena and doing well. By 1954 Dorothy had moved into management. She took over The Dell, an established house on South Main Street, just about the time that street was renamed South Last Chance Gulch. On that block south of Broadway you could find bars on the first floor and “furnished rooms” upstairs on one side of the street and the Eagles lodge and The Independent Record building on the other.

Dorothy shared a hallway with Ida Levy’s Rooms. Next door was Pearl Maxwell’s The Royal Rooms. Pearl had been a Helena institution since World War I, when she was across from the Marlow Theatre. Pearl passed away around the time Dorothy took over The Dell. Then Ida retired and moved to Miami, after three decades in business on South Main. With Pearl gone and Ida gone, Dorothy consolidated the trade. From 1956 on, Dorothy’s Rooms at 19½ South Last Chance Gulch was it for official brothels in Helena.