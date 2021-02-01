Nuggets From Helena: A history of the former Western Life building

If you have lived in Helena for any amount of time, you may be familiar with the building on 560 N. Park Ave. But do you know how it got there? It is the former Western Life building. In today's Nuggets From Helena, we are going to learn more about how the Western Life building got there.

Before it was Western Life, it was called The Montana Life, an insurance company. The name was changed because, in 1938, the company then served a larger area than Montana, also selling insurance in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and North Dakota. It was located on 404 Fuller from 1923 to 1956 until it moved to the newly built Park Avenue building.

The new building was built between 1954 and 1956 and bid as a $1,000,000 project; it was considered very modern for the time and was advertised as such in the Independent Record for an Open House on July 14, 1956. The excavation for the building was under the supervision of George Jacoby of Helena Sand and Gravel, and Riedesel Construction company of Billings was the general contractor. Sigvald L. Berg of Helena was the architect, and Morrison-Maierle Engineering company provided structural engineering services. However, on Aug. 17, 1961, Western Life left this location with 44 Helena employees headed to St. Paul, Minnesota, following a merger with the St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co.