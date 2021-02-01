Nuggets From Helena: A history of the former Western Life building

If you have lived in Helena for any amount of time, you may be familiar with the building on 560 N. Park Ave. But do you know how it got there? It is the former Western Life building. In today's Nuggets From Helena, we are going to learn more about how the Western Life building got there.
Before it was Western Life, it was called The Montana Life, an insurance company. The name was changed because, in 1938, the company then served a larger area than Montana, also selling insurance in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and North Dakota. It was located on 404 Fuller from 1923 to 1956 until it moved to the newly built Park Avenue building.
The new building was built between 1954 and 1956 and bid as a $1,000,000 project; it was considered very modern for the time and was advertised as such in the Independent Record for an Open House on July 14, 1956. The excavation for the building was under the supervision of George Jacoby of Helena Sand and Gravel, and Riedesel Construction company of Billings was the general contractor. Sigvald L. Berg of Helena was the architect, and Morrison-Maierle Engineering company provided structural engineering services. However, on Aug. 17, 1961, Western Life left this location with 44 Helena employees headed to St. Paul, Minnesota, following a merger with the St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co.
Even though 560 N. Park was vacated, Western Life opened a branch office right nearby at 600 N. Park Ave. The new branch office was completed in the spring of 1962. You can even see the original blue tiles on this building that are no longer on the 560 N. Park Ave. one. The reason for this change was to better insulate the building.
When Western Life left 560 N. Park Ave., the building was occupied first by the Mountain States Telephone company, then Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, and now houses the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, the Tax Appeal Board, CDM Smith, and FPH Consulting LLC.
This history is essential because of the building's location; it is right downtown. The employees who have worked there in the past and who work there now help support the downtown area. That is why there was much concern when, in October 2016, Blue Cross Blue Shield announced it would be leaving downtown and relocating near East Helena. Blue Cross had 385 employees at the time that were split between 560 N. Park and 404 Fuller Ave., and the downtown area was concerned about losing business. Indeed, shortly after Blue Cross vacated, Sweetgrass Bakery, a Helena institution since 1976, closed its doors permanently. The bakery was located just down the block from 404 Fuller, and its closing shows how dependent downtown’s economy can be on a business with that many employees.
While I can't speak on the amount of money downtown businesses lost, what I can say is that the building is not currently being used to capacity. There is space available for rent right now, which was another concern when Blue Cross left. The reason for the move wasn’t because there was anything wrong with 560 N. Park Ave. According to Mike Frank, CEO and President of Blue Cross Montana, the move was about cementing and solidifying Blue Cross in the Helena area, and because the company was renting both buildings; they now own their current building.
Now you may be wondering about my interest in 560 N. Park. I currently work there, and I just found the building's design and decor really cool and wanted to learn more.
The doors in some parts of the building are wood doors that have unique rectangular panels on them, and the elevators have wooden pilasters on either side. The building still has dials for the PA system that formerly served the whole building.
The history of this building has always been tied to downtown and its economy. It was there at the beginning when the city was growing and is still there as a reminder of the people who support local small businesses. While it has changed hands, it has been there through it all, and its employees have been there to support the local community.
Lastly, I thought I would end this piece with the Western Life logo. Its slogan "Enduring as the mountains" remains true; even though they aren't here anymore, the building remains and will be here for a long time.
Grace McGrath works for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and she is on the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the monthly “Nuggets from Helena” column in the Independent Record.