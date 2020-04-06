Nuggets from Helena: A British take on Helena's urban renewal

Fifty years ago, much of old Helena south of Sixth Avenue was leveled in an effort to reinvigorate the downtown. People who remember urban renewal often start by talking of the Marlow, the old movie theater that was demolished so Broadway could connect to Park. Tony Henfrey starts instead with a $99 Greyhound Bus ticket.
Henfrey pitched up in Helena late July 1966. He was a 22-year-old Brit, just out of Oxford University, traveling the U.S. by bus on an unlimited travel pass and $5 a day. Someone in Great Falls had suggested he visit Helena because “It’s a very pretty place.”
His exotic foreign background — or a slow news day — got him an interview in the Independent Record (“Britisher Likes Antique Helena Buildings”). After commenting on his “wide-brimmed cowboy hat,” the reporter spent a couple of paragraphs on Henfrey’s views on urban renewal.
In the U.S., a federal program funded locally designed urban renewal projects to save old cities by demolishing dilapidated neighborhoods or — as opponents had it — to remove poor urban communities by demolishing historic buildings. Either way, tearing down old buildings was common and increasingly controversial, in Helena and in the outside world.
Henfrey arrived in Helena familiar with this sort of controversy. He had been a student while the fight to save St. Pancras Station in London was on. Helena didn’t have anything like that ornate mid-century Victorian pile, but the buildings south of Sixth weren’t much younger.
When Henfrey visited, most of those old buildings were still standing, though some more convincingly so than others. The city had only just begun to deal with the problem, starting with demolition of the Reinig Building two years previously. The city had inherited that derelict building when the owners failed to pay taxes. This early grocery and at one time nationally known coffee roaster stood at the corner of State and Joliet, about where the ME Anderson Apartments parking lot is now.
This sort of one-off demolition was hardly urban renewal. Still, the Reinig was one of the buildings the city commission had in mind in 1963 when it proposed an urban renewal project using federal funds. At the time, the public had to approve starting such a project. The proposal was defeated by almost a 3 to 1 vote.
So, technically, Henfrey was four years too early to see an urban renewal project underway. It wasn’t till 1970, after the Legislature changed the law requiring a vote, that the city started knocking down buildings.
But the possibility of such a project was in the air when Henfrey visited Helena. His first stop after climbing off the bus was the YMCA, at Fuller and Lawrence, to get a room. When we talked 53 years later, he “remembered being absolutely struck that everything was in a time warp. Nothing very much had been done to the historic buildings.” (And the further south you went on Last Chance Gulch, the truer that statement became.)
His second stop was the visitor’s center at the Helena Chamber of Commerce. There he ran into Dean Keith, county sanitarian. Keith might have known as much about the condition of buildings in Helena as anybody. A few months earlier, he had chaired a “windshield survey” of housing conditions, driving around town assessing buildings using a methodology approved by the U.S. Public Health Service.
From Keith and others he met, Henfrey “sensed there were quite a lot of people who thought, well, Helena has only been there 80 or 90 years so there’s no history. I was very conscious that everybody in America assumed that because the history of western settlements was relatively brief there was nothing to save.”
Keith offered to show Henfrey around the area. They spent part of one day up on the Rocky Mountain Front and the rest of it at the veterinarian, pulling porcupine quills out of the mouth of Keith’s German shepherd. The next day Henfrey saw the Charlie Russell exhibit at the Historical Society and then took a wander around downtown Helena.
He finished with an interview at the IR. Henfrey thought Helena was “the only American city I’ve seen so far that has any real character.” Sensing his interest in old buildings, the reporter told Henfrey the city had slated several for condemnation, with more to be added to the list shortly. Henfrey replied, “Future generations will damn you if you destroy them.”
That pretty much ended their discussion of demolishing old buildings. But to hear some people talk about urban renewal now, including folks who weren’t even here when the Marlow was open, Henfrey might have had a point.
He left Helena the next day and still recalls it fondly. Meanwhile, Helena went on to have the largest urban renewal project in Montana, then or since.
Paul Cartwright is a former Helena city commissioner and is currently working on a book about Helena’s urban renewal project.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.