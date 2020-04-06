Nuggets from Helena: A British take on Helena's urban renewal

When Henfrey visited, most of those old buildings were still standing, though some more convincingly so than others. The city had only just begun to deal with the problem, starting with demolition of the Reinig Building two years previously. The city had inherited that derelict building when the owners failed to pay taxes. This early grocery and at one time nationally known coffee roaster stood at the corner of State and Joliet, about where the ME Anderson Apartments parking lot is now.

This sort of one-off demolition was hardly urban renewal. Still, the Reinig was one of the buildings the city commission had in mind in 1963 when it proposed an urban renewal project using federal funds. At the time, the public had to approve starting such a project. The proposal was defeated by almost a 3 to 1 vote.

So, technically, Henfrey was four years too early to see an urban renewal project underway. It wasn’t till 1970, after the Legislature changed the law requiring a vote, that the city started knocking down buildings.