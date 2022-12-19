Nuggets From Helena -- Trouble with neighbors: House of the Good Shepherd

Linnie Connor sat inside the tall board fence that surrounded the House of the Good Shepherd at Ninth and Hoback, crying as if her heart would break. A passing neighbor climbed the fence to get a better view. One of the Catholic sisters noticed the intruder and hustled Linnie into the house, warning the trespasser to vacate the sidewalk. According to the Helena Journal, an inmate added a parting shot “too indecent for publication.” Emotions were volatile in the Seventh Ward during the spring of 1892.

As far as the neighbors knew, Linnie Connor was an innocent, typical Victorian-era teenager. Her parents, however, saw her as suddenly difficult and defiant. Her family troubles led to a spectacular neighborhood fracas. Sisters of the House of the Good Shepherd and their home were at the center of the controversy.

The Order of the Good Shepherd had its roots in 17th century France. Established primarily to rehabilitate prostitutes by providing a safe and healthy environment with virtuous role models, the order made its way to the United States in the 1840s. Its mission included troubled, reformatory children. Lay people were aware of the order’s purpose and the stigma that accompanied some of the home’s inmates.

By the 1880s, Helena was a regional center of Catholic social, medical, and educational institutions. The Most Reverend John B. Brondel, first bishop of Helena, understood that mining camps bred certain types of undesirable transients; among them were the ubiquitous sporting women. What better, more progressive service could the church perform than to offer a refuge and a new beginning for these women? And so, at the invitation of Bishop Brondel, a colony of five sisters arrived from St. Paul, Minnesota, in February 1889. The nuns settled into the convent prepared for them at the corner of Ninth and Hoback.

The sisters added a large, two-story frame dormitory at 446 N. Hoback south of the convent. Soon after, a Catholic church, across the street at 449 N. Hoback, was formally dedicated. The white-robed sisters became a frequent sight in the neighborhood. While some disliked the home’s unsavory element and believed that the sisters held inmates against their will, there was no proof and no real reason to complain. That was about to change.

The Journal reported that on the previous morning, neighbors saw Mrs. Mary Connor, Linnie’s stepmother, forcibly eject the teenager from their home in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue. Linnie fled to the Fifth Avenue home of a family friend. When the Connors went to collect her the next day, they found her alone and “…dragged her out…choking and gagging her to stifle her screams.” They forced her down Hoback Street to the House of the Good Shepherd. Mother Superior Mary Margaret reluctantly accepted Linnie, promising to try to find room for her in the overfull dormitory. Three Helena papers carried the story.

Neighbors were appalled that Linnie’s father, wagonmaker Charles H. Connor, would force an innocent child into the midst of “fallen” women and aghast that the sisters would take in a young girl of spotless character. A group of ladies went to see the mother superior to demand Linnie’s release; Mother Mary Margaret refused to surrender her. The Journal editorialized that the sisters’ “dirty work” was one thing, but Christian women could not stand by and watch the mistreatment of a child.

Hours passed as neighbors worked themselves into a frenzy. They marched to the Connors’ house and erected a makeshift effigy of Linnie’s father, pinning a note to it that said: “C. Connor—Made His Child Homeless.” Upon the front sidewalk, someone chalked the vigilante warning: 3-7-77.

Linnie’s parents removed her from the Good Shepherd the following morning and placed her with friends. In a letter to the Daily Independent, Bishop Brondel assured the public that the home was neither a prison nor “…merely a reformatory to reclaim the fallen but also a school of preservation to guard young people against danger.” The bishop maintained that the sisters were legally and morally bound to first accept the girl and then to surrender her only to her legal guardian. To say that the sisters violated Christian charity by taking Linnie into the house “…is not the saying of a sane man.”

A few days later, Linnie suffered a “serious nervous attack” when she discovered that her father planned to send her to an institution. Linnie’s friends engaged the services of Ella Knowles, the state’s first female attorney. Knowles, who ran for state attorney general a few months later and lost, was building up her reputation and gladly accepted the well-publicized case. Although it was late on a Saturday afternoon, Knowles collected a dozen or more affidavits, roused Judge Horace R. Buck and obtained a restraining order on Charles Connor that was served at 10:30 Saturday night. Among the witnesses was Dr. Napoleon Salvail, who stated that Linnie had a condition “approaching epilepsy,” aggravated by her father’s beatings and unsettled circumstance.

The courtroom was packed when Judge Buck heard Linnie’s petition asking for the appointment of a guardian. Linnie herself took the stand and a dozen friends and neighbors testified on her behalf. Few were sympathetic to the parents who claimed Linnie had become uncontrollable and that they had done what they thought best. The judge then made his ruling. Connor was placed under the supervision of the court and ordered not to lay a hand on his daughter, send her away, or force her to go anywhere against her will without the court’s consent. It wasn’t a total victory, but all parties were satisfied.

Anger died down and during the next few months Linnie re-established a loving relationship with her parents. Then her health gave way as she suffered headaches and her eyesight dimmed. Dr. Salvail diagnosed a brain tumor. She returned to her parents’ home where she died peacefully in October. Consulting doctors agreed that the tumor had caused drastic changes in her behavior.

The Connors grieved for their daughter and held their zealous neighbors responsible for depriving them of precious time with her. The Connor family moved soon after Linnie’s passing, settling in Choteau with their two young sons. In 1902, Charles attended embalming school at St. Louis, opened an undertaking business and served as longtime Teton County coroner.

Neighborhood opposition settled down as the sisters at the House of the Good Shepherd quietly continued their work. In 1900, the nine sisters at the convent had charge of 27 inmates; three were over the age of thirty and the youngest was eight. By 1904, the dormitory had been enlarged four times and the basement boasted the most modern commercial laundry facility in the state, providing income and job training for residents. However, working in the stifling basement was brutal.

No one complained when the complex moved to a new 200-bed facility in Kenwood west of town in 1909. The House of the Good Shepherd became an accredited school accepting “girls endangered by vicious surroundings and those inclined to evil nature.” Although the sisters accepted no pregnant girls, they cultivated reciprocity with the Florence Crittenton Home.

Linnie Connor was one of 2,700 women and girls under the sisters’ care during their 78 years in Helena. The original Ninth and Hoback convent (now apartments), dormitory (now the studio of artist Tim Holmes), chapel and Catholic church across the street are listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the House of the Good Shepherd Historic District.

The Kenwood home closed in 1967 and the campus at the end of Flowerree Street was demolished in 1969. Burials of sisters and lay persons in the Calvary Cemetery, located on the property, were removed to Resurrection Cemetery in 1968. Helena residents, however, recall that some graves, marked with metal tags, were not moved and were still there when the area was subdivided. Today nothing remains of the extensive Kenwood campus except for the former gymnasium. It survives as St. Andrew School.

Ellen Baumler is a historian and author. Versions of this story previously appeared in the Independent Record on July 31, 1997, and in Baumler and Jon Axline’s recent book, "Hidden Helena." The Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council provides the monthly "Nuggets From Helena" column in the Independent Record.