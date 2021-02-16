Nuclear power bills advance in Montana Legislature

Two proposals regarding nuclear power advanced Tuesday in the Montana Legislature, with one bill in particular, which would strike down a 43-year-old referendum, sparking some debate among lawmakers.
The Senate voted 50-0 on its reading for Senate Joint Resolution 3 by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, that would have a legislative interim committee, or another panel, study the possibility of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) replacing coal-fired boilers at Colstrip with advanced nuclear reactors.
The study needs to be completed by Sept. 15, 2022, SJ 3 states. The resolution needs to clear one more reading to move forward in the Legislature.
The House moved Rep. Derek Skees’ House Bill 273 forward, which would eliminate putting the construction of a nuclear facility up to a public vote and put it with the Legislature, bypassing a 1978 referendum that voters passed calling for such scrutiny.
In the Senate discussion on SJ 3, Gauthier has said small modular reactors will breathe new life into Colstrip Power Plant’s footprint and turn it into a clean energy-producing facility and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. And it would create good-paying high-tech jobs.
He asked people to leave preconceptions behind about nuclear reactors and give the modular units a fair shake. He noted the reactors would have zero carbon-based emissions. He said nuclear reactors could provide energy for the entire country.
Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy shut down units 1 and 2 in early 2020 because they were no longer economically viable. Units 3 and 4 remain in operation, though four of the power plant's owners face coal power bans in Washington and Oregon beginning in 2025.
“Effectively, Colstrip will close,” Gauthier said, adding the timing was right to pursue SMRs.
Gauthier said Colstrip could be an operational nuclear facility by 2030, that workers there could be retrained and that the area's tax base would be preserved. It would create 1,200 construction jobs over three years. He said a fully operational plant would have 360 full-time employees. And he said the reactors will last 60-80 years. He said it would generate $16 million in taxes and $470 in local goods and services.
The small modular nuclear reactors are made by NuScale out of Portland, Oregon, and ground will be broken on a facility in 2022 in Idaho.
Gauthier’s bill passed without questions. The third reading is scheduled for Wednesday.
Skees, R-Kalispell, told House members during the second reading of the bill Monday that nuclear power is an issue that legacy media and bad players could “turn on its head” and panic Montanans. He said lawmakers could have deliberative discussions. The bill passed its third reading Tuesday 68-32, along party lines. The bill is now transferred to the Senate.
Skees said that nuclear technology today has grown by leaps and bounds.
“I’m not taking away from the citizens their right to determine how this looks, I am taking it off the ballot so that bad players cannot sway 51% of Montana with what I think are not truths,” he said.
Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, was among Democrats who opposed HB 273.
She said voters spoke clearly in 1978 when they passed the initiative with 65% of the vote.
“The point is, voters have spoken,” she said. “We as people elected by those same voters should not overturn their decision without a clear, compelling, time-sensitive reason. This bill does not meet that test.”
She said the sponsor should have another bill that puts the question to the voters.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says as of late October, there were 56 commercially operating nuclear power plants with 94 nuclear power reactors in 28 states.
