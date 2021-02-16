Nuclear power bills advance in Montana Legislature

Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy shut down units 1 and 2 in early 2020 because they were no longer economically viable. Units 3 and 4 remain in operation, though four of the power plant's owners face coal power bans in Washington and Oregon beginning in 2025.

“Effectively, Colstrip will close,” Gauthier said, adding the timing was right to pursue SMRs.

Gauthier said Colstrip could be an operational nuclear facility by 2030, that workers there could be retrained and that the area's tax base would be preserved. It would create 1,200 construction jobs over three years. He said a fully operational plant would have 360 full-time employees. And he said the reactors will last 60-80 years. He said it would generate $16 million in taxes and $470 in local goods and services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The small modular nuclear reactors are made by NuScale out of Portland, Oregon, and ground will be broken on a facility in 2022 in Idaho.

Gauthier’s bill passed without questions. The third reading is scheduled for Wednesday.