'Not out of the woods': Montana medical expert urges caution

Comparing the next phase of Montana's COVID-19 response to a hot August when wildfire risk remains high, the head of the Montana Medical Association said Friday he supports a gradual reopening of the state while reminding residents to remain vigilant.
"We're not out of the woods yet," said Marc Mentel, who is also a family doctor in Missoula. "Now comes an even bigger challenge: How do you move forward, restart the economy and keep every Montanan as safe as possible?"
The state has been under a stay-at-home order since March 28, and directives before that closed bars, theaters and gyms and shifted restaurants and breweries to dine-out options only.
But on Sunday, Montana dips its toes in the water of what the new normal might look like. Churches can hold services with strict social distancing and other measures in place to keep attendees safe. The next day, some retail operations can open with significant changes to ensure employee and customer safety, and by May 4, bars and restaurants can operate under reduced capacity.
By Friday reached 444 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 325 people recovered and 12 actively hospitalized. Fourteen have died.
The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order. Local governments may choose to reopen under more restrictive measures.
On a call with the statewide press corps Friday, Bullock said he is still working to ramp up testing capacity and is developing a plan for sentinel sites to screen at-risk communities, such as assisted living centers and nursing homes.
Bullock emphasized while residents have more options for activities outside their homes in the coming days, it's not the time to let up on the actions that got the state to where it's able to loosen some restrictions.
"In this next stage, every step that we take is just as important as ever in responding to this crisis," Bullock said. "This is not the time for celebratory barbecues, where you're going out to the dinner or bars and breweries each and every night. This is a time where we all need to be creating another new normal. In order to determine when we move to the next phase, we need to see what happens with the virus in Montana. We won't be moving out of Phase 1 if the curve doesn't remain flat. Montanans need to be as mindful as ever."
The state has seen what can happen if the virus spreads through a particularity vulnerable population of at-risk people, such as those living and working in the assisted living center and hospital in Shelby, where an outbreak is associated with six deaths.
On Friday, the state released an epidemiological report that offered additional information about that cluster of cases.
At the time of the report, there were 29 cases in Toole County associated with the cluster, as well as three in neighboring Glacier County, and a case each in Pondera, Liberty, Cascade, Lewis and Clark and Missoula counties.
The first person who developed symptoms of COVID-19 in Toole County was a health care worker, the report says. That was followed by a non-health care worker, then three more health care workers. Overall, 17 cases were among health care workers, 15 were residents of the facility and five were contacts of cases.
Of the cases there, 22% had been hospitalized, much higher than the statewide hospitalization rate of nearly 13%. The fatality rate was also much higher there, 11.4% to 2.3% statewide.
The higher risk of death for older people and those with underlying health conditions underscores the guidance in Phase 1, where those who are at risk should still stay home. This continues until the third and final phase of Bullock's gradual re-opening plan.
"For a lot of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, this phase should be substantially the stay-at-home period," Bullock said.
Mentel said the Montana Medical Association backed the phased-in reopening, saying it was the best of other options that included doing nothing or keeping residents under the stay-at-home order.
"Personally, this is the only option that incorporates everyone's values and concerns, while weighing of risk and benefits and truly treating the human spirit," Mendel said.
