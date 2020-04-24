'Not out of the woods': Montana medical expert urges caution

Bullock emphasized while residents have more options for activities outside their homes in the coming days, it's not the time to let up on the actions that got the state to where it's able to loosen some restrictions.

"In this next stage, every step that we take is just as important as ever in responding to this crisis," Bullock said. "This is not the time for celebratory barbecues, where you're going out to the dinner or bars and breweries each and every night. This is a time where we all need to be creating another new normal. In order to determine when we move to the next phase, we need to see what happens with the virus in Montana. We won't be moving out of Phase 1 if the curve doesn't remain flat. Montanans need to be as mindful as ever."