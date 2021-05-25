NorthWestern Energy files to increase propane costs in Townsend

NorthWestern Energy filed a request with the Montana Public Service Commission to adjust propane supply rates for its 594 customers in Townsend, the utility announced Tuesday.

The increased rate, from 86 cents per therm (79 cents a gallon) to $1.15 per therm ($1.06 per gallon), begins on an interim basis June 1.

The overall cost adjustments translate into a total bill increase of $15.28 per month for a typical residential customer using 55 therms. The actual increase will depend on each customer’s usage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Propane supply costs are adjusted annually based on the contracted market supply price, along with any over or under-collection of the previous year’s contract, NorthWestern Energy said in a news release. The rate is flat for the entire year.

NorthWestern does not have propane service in any other Montana community.

Visit www.northwesternenergy.com to learn simple and effective ways to make your home more energy efficient and about bill payment and assistance options.Follow NorthWestern Energy on Facebook and on Twitter (@NWEinfo) for news and updates.

NorthWestern provides electricity and/or natural gas to nearly 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0