NorthWestern Energy biologist rescues stranded dog from cliff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grant Grisak, a biologist for NorthWestern Energy, has a long history of interacting with and even at times, saving animals.

Grisak, who previously worked as a fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, was planting shrubs by the Morony Dam near Great Falls last Friday when he heard a noise he didn't expect.

Grisak described the sound he heard as "bawling" so he went to investigate and to his surprise, he found a dog stranded on a cliff.

For Grisask, who works in remote locations, coming across wildlife isn't that unusual. According to NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black, Grisak indicated that he will normally come across elk, deer, raccoons, snakes, bobcats, bears and other animals, but rarely dogs.

"That's what was so unusual to Grant," Black said. "Our biologists get out to some pretty remote locations, so coming across a domestic animal like that isn't something that happens often."

In this case, it was a good thing Grisak was there because this dog was in trouble. It was tired, hungry, thirsty, and in need of some help.