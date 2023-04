A solar storm lights up the night sky Sunday near MacDonald Pass. A blast from the sun last week sent plasma toward the Earth at around 2 million mph, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. Auroras were spotted around the world and in the states reaching as far down as Arizona with a reddish glow instead of the typical green shimmer. The farther north, the the brighter the Northern Lights were.