U&M Enterprises LLC received its first green light Tuesday when the Lewis and Clark County Commission gave preliminary approval for a 40-lot subdivision in the northeast Helena Valley.
The location is a 160-acre piece of land located south of Fantasy Road and east of Collins Drive. The land is co-owned by Bob Utick and his children Steve and Jennifer. The plan is for 28 5-acre lots and 12 2.5-acre lots called the Grand Vista Estates. Each lot will be served by its own well and septic.
This preliminary approval at a Tuesday meeting gives the Uticks the go-ahead in preparing the site for final approval. The four-phase project has a three-year period to meet all conditions for final approval.
Many attended the meeting to speak out against the subdivision. The primary concern of nearby residents is in regards to water availability in the area and concerns that additional development could cause wells to dry up.
In response to those concerns, the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection district began a study looking at current groundwater levels in area wells compared to historic data for 2012 and 2006. County hydrologist James Swierc found that nine of the 10 wells surveyed showed no drop and told the commission that the plot is at less risk of a water shortage than other plots in the valley.
Swierc confirmed to the commission that there was no evidence that the subdivision would impact nearby wells, however, the report recommends wells be drilled to the bedrock at about 400 feet where the aquifer is more reliable. He said in an earlier interview that assessing groundwater is difficult due to the uncertainty of the subsurface, and that the recommendations made in the report are an analysis of risk with the deeper wells less risky.
"I do not believe we have the evidence to deny this subdivision," said Commissioner Susan Good Geise. "I'm not crazy about it, but we have to uphold laws whether we like them or not."
Geise was referring to the regulations set by the state on subdivisions. The county is not able to deny a subdivision in an unzoned area without a regulatory reason, she said. Geise, along with commissioners Jim McCormick and Andy Hunthausen, all expressed their concern over the lot sizes, particularly the 12 2.5-acre lots in the development.
The county's growth plan for the valley, which they hope to implement via zoning in 2020, outlines a limit of 10-acre lots in the valley. This is because issues like a shortage of water are more easily avoided when homes are less densely constructed.
However, this area is not yet zoned and the Grand Vista Estates subdivision is grandfathered in before zoning rules.
"This area is not under zoning," said Hunthausen. "But there is no way to deny the hydrologist. We must follow the law."
Each commissioner echoed the sentiment that their decisions have to be made via objective data and information. This is despite the concern of area residents.
"I depend on the scientific data," said McCormick. "And I depend on Montana code annotated to make my decisions."
For the Uticks, their first move is to take a step back and take a breath following Tuesday's vote, Bob said.
Steve said the first move after that is to get their plan together and start working on getting utilities in the area. The first step is to get rudimentary roadwork done for the 160-acre plot. After that, NorthWestern Energy can give an estimate on getting the area wired for electricity.
Overall, Steve said he was glad the commissioners followed the recommendation of the hydrologist and other experts.
"You hire professionals for a reason," Steve said.
If existing wells do prove to be affected, who will be responsible? How will existing property owners protect their rights, and from whom (the County, the developer, the new well owners, the State)? Surface water rights are one thing, but groundwater rights are difficult and very expensive to protect. The North Hills (east of I-15) was the subject of a Controlled Groundwater study. The Final Environmental Assessment was prepared and published by the MT DNRC on 2/25/2002. It had several recommendations for further evaluation. Has this document been reviewed? More development has occurred in that area, so the recommendations are probably more important now and re-evaluation is necessary.
And, will these new properties be included in the existing RID for maintenance on Collins and Fantasy roads?
As usual, dangle a potential for a dollar of property taxes in front of them, and the county commissioners fall all over themselves to approve anything. None of them live in this area, what do they care about existing residents' concerns.
