Northbound I-15 on- and off-ramps at Lincoln Road to be closed overnight

The northbound on- and off-ramps at the Interstate 15 – Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) will be closed overnight from Aug. 7-10 to accommodate construction, state transportation officials said.

These closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will impact traffic on Lincoln Road.

Starting the evening of Aug. 7, there will be a 45-foot length restriction on the northbound on and off-ramps. Overnight closures of these ramps will occur intermittently throughout August. Drivers should watch for signs alerting them to changing conditions and alternate routes.

“These overnight closures are necessary in order to allow crews to complete work on the northbound on- and off-ramps at Exit 200,” Camaree Uljua, MDT engineering project manager, said in a news release. “If you live off Lincoln Road and plan on returning home after 8 p.m. on these dates, please plan ahead to use an alternate route.”

Drivers should use caution through work zones. During construction, motorists can expect:

• Width restrictions (check www.511mt.net for the latest info).

• A 45-foot length restriction is in place on the northbound on- and off-ramps of Exit 200.

• Reduced speed limits.

• Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

• Traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

• Traffic will be controlled by traffic-sensing smart signals.

• Expect up to 15-minute delays at times through the work zone.

• Be prepared for traffic signals and speed limits to change at times.

Construction is expected to be substantially completed this fall. The project will improve traffic operations and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I-15 Lincoln Road interchange. More information can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

To sign up for email notifications about construction activities, text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to 22828. To receive text notifications, text ‘LINCOLNROAD’ to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be directed to Brandon Coates at Brandon@rbci.net or by phone at 406-545-0800.