North Star argues water service disruption case before PSC

"Apparently we haven't (sought that amendment), but we will certainly apply for it. That's for sure," he said.

But according to his testimony, about 30% of the households' water meters were installed improperly and do not give accurate readings, while still more meters have begun to fail.

He said his partner was working on replacing the meters and that he expects the process will be completed before the 2021 irrigation season.

He said he relies on the single meter in the pump house to determine the total amount of water being fed into the system but that there is no way of knowing individual property usage other than through observation.

"We can see people irrigating when they're not supposed to. It's really obvious," he said. "That's what we use right now is visual."

Jason Brown, an attorney with Montana Consumer Counsel who participated in the hearing, said during his closing argument that the day's testimony, which ran from about 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., demonstrated "inaction on the part of North Star," that North Star was afforded "more than enough due process today."

Brown urged the commissioners to continue the investigation.