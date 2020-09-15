North Star argues water service disruption case before PSC

The Montana Public Service commission intends to continue the investigation it opened in late August into whether or not a valley subdivision violated utility laws when it temporarily cut water service to more than 280 residents.
A show cause hearing held Friday gave Doug Peterson, co-partner of North Star subdivision, the opportunity to demonstrate why the abrupt water service outage was unavoidable.
On Aug. 30, residents were left without running water in their homes between about 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The neighborhood was warned of the interruption that day when Peterson said he put up signs at about 3 p.m. stating "No water=! 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.," according to Friday's testimony.
The system's holding tank ran below the emergency shutoff level, prompting the system to automatically shut off prior to 11 p.m.
Tyler Stuck, a representative of Rocky Mountain Operations, the subdivision's utility, testified that budget cuts dropped the water system monitoring schedule from seven days a week to only two.
That cutback in monitoring by the utility has led to Peterson having to personally check on the system and make daily decisions about watering restrictions.
"Had homeowners followed the restrictions, there would have been no shutoff; there would have been no problem," Peterson testified. "The signage no matter who is in charge of it is put up by looking at the chart on the water tanks to see how much water is in there. It goes up and down dramatically every day, so it's kind of a call what sign you put up. I change the signs a lot."
He also said he relies on a list of residents' email addresses to quickly send out email notifications about water restrictions and emergency situations. However, less than half of the residents have provided an email address.
While residents claim the notification system is inadequate, Peterson asserted it is the residents' lack of cooperation that has caused the water dilemma. He testified that homeowners refuse to provide their email addresses and destroy the water restriction signs.
"The signs we put up, they break them down, they run over them, they take them," Peterson told the public service commissioners.
Peterson estimated that about 20% to 25% of subdivision residents are "bad actors" who purposefully disregard the watering restrictions. Residents pay a flat rate for up to 10,000 gallons per month and assert they are not getting all they paid for.
"It's always enough (water). It just has to be used correctly," Peterson said. "There's more than enough. The DNRC (Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) said so."
Peterson leaned heavily on DNRC pump test results conducted in 2006 as evidence to argue the water system can handle the demand.
Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci asked why there was no real enforcement of the restrictions in place. Peterson said he would like to have been able to fine his residents, but he did not realize he could have asked the PSC to amend the tariffs to allow for such a penalty.
"Apparently we haven't (sought that amendment), but we will certainly apply for it. That's for sure," he said.
But according to his testimony, about 30% of the households' water meters were installed improperly and do not give accurate readings, while still more meters have begun to fail.
He said his partner was working on replacing the meters and that he expects the process will be completed before the 2021 irrigation season.
He said he relies on the single meter in the pump house to determine the total amount of water being fed into the system but that there is no way of knowing individual property usage other than through observation.
"We can see people irrigating when they're not supposed to. It's really obvious," he said. "That's what we use right now is visual."
Jason Brown, an attorney with Montana Consumer Counsel who participated in the hearing, said during his closing argument that the day's testimony, which ran from about 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., demonstrated "inaction on the part of North Star," that North Star was afforded "more than enough due process today."
Brown urged the commissioners to continue the investigation.
North Star resident Derek Oestreicher has remained heavily involved in not only this incident but also the North Star rate case the PSC decided on in early August. Oestreicher participated in Friday's hearing as well.
"From a homeowner's perspective, I think what we've identified today are inadequacies in the the water system, the notification system and the meters," he said in his closing argument. "Some serious questions remain to be resolved, but I think we're on the right path to getting them resolved."
The Public Service Commission's next public hearing on the matter has yet to be scheduled.
