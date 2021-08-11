North Davis Street house catches fire early Wednesday

INDEPDENDENT RECORD
Helena firefighters responded early Wednesday to a house fire in the 800 block of North Davis Street.
The call came in about 7:30 a.m. of a fire in a single-family residence and people were inside the home, Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said. It was put out within 10 minutes and the cause remains under investigation.
The Helena Police Department and St. Peter's Health ambulances were also on scene.
