 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Davis Street house catches fire early Wednesday
0 comments
editor's pick

North Davis Street house catches fire early Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helena Fire Department stock

Helena firefighters responded early Wednesday to a house fire.

 Independent Record

Helena firefighters responded early Wednesday to a house fire in the 800 block of North Davis Street.

The call came in about 7:30 a.m. of a fire in a single-family residence and people were inside the home, Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers said. It was put out within 10 minutes and the cause remains under investigation.

The Helena Police Department and St. Peter's Health ambulances were also on scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Richard Spring fire burns along Hwy. 212 near Lame Deer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News