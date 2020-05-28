Nonresidents will pay more to rent Helena facilities under new fee structure

Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department is implementing a new fee structure for use of its parks and facilities that includes resident and non-resident pricing.
City officials are characterizing the changes as discounts for residents rather than fees for nonresidents. The measures were approved by the Helena City Commission earlier this month and are already in effect.
In addition to raising prices on most department services to bring them in line with similar municipalities, Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the move consolidates all of the department's fees into one place.
Later this summer, city staff plans to rope all city fees into one "big book of fees," a project in the works since 2019. The consolidation will help Parks, Recreation and Open Lands move its reservation system almost entirely online in the future, Ponozzo said.
The largest increases come in the form of damage deposits for sports field and basketball and tennis court rentals. Previously, the city charged $25 and $10 damage deposits for reserving a sports field or tennis and basketball court, respectively. Those were both raised to $100 for Helena residents and $112 for nonresidents.
Ponozzo said those initial damage deposits were not hefty enough to cover most damages. She cited a recent example of a group that reserved a sports field and inadvertently damaged the irrigation center, costing the department hundreds of dollars.
Staff looked at other Montana micropolitan areas in determining how high to set those and other fees.
"We looked at Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman just to see where we were in the mix," Ponozzo said.
Excluding the large increases to damage deposits, the average increase to all of the department's fees is 11.15% for city residents and 28% for nonresidents.
Fees associated with events saw some of the largest increases. The cost of a four-hour picnic shelter reservation, for example, went up 33% for residents and 50% for nonresidents, from $30 for both to $40 and $45, respectively.
Reserving city park land for events with more than 100 expected attendees for four hours or less increased from $60 for both to $140 for residents and $157 for nonresidents.
The cost of enrolling a child in one of the summer swim camps offered by the department increased from $175 to more than $200 for nonresidents.
Not every fee saw a hike. The various fees for local nonprofit organizations and vendors decreased by an average of more than 43%, while out-of-town nonprofits will see a more than 37% reduction in fees.
Prior to the switch, the department determined fees for nonprofits on a case-by-case basis according to the level of perceived public benefit.
"Depending on your community benefit, your fees were different," Ponozzo said. "While that is a great way to set fees, it was difficult to implement and made it difficult for the public to understand."
A full list of Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department fees can be found on the department's webpage, www.helenamt.gov/government/departments/parks/park-reservation-fees.
