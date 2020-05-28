Nonresidents will pay more to rent Helena facilities under new fee structure

Staff looked at other Montana micropolitan areas in determining how high to set those and other fees.

"We looked at Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman just to see where we were in the mix," Ponozzo said.

Excluding the large increases to damage deposits, the average increase to all of the department's fees is 11.15% for city residents and 28% for nonresidents.

Fees associated with events saw some of the largest increases. The cost of a four-hour picnic shelter reservation, for example, went up 33% for residents and 50% for nonresidents, from $30 for both to $40 and $45, respectively.

Reserving city park land for events with more than 100 expected attendees for four hours or less increased from $60 for both to $140 for residents and $157 for nonresidents.

The cost of enrolling a child in one of the summer swim camps offered by the department increased from $175 to more than $200 for nonresidents.

Not every fee saw a hike. The various fees for local nonprofit organizations and vendors decreased by an average of more than 43%, while out-of-town nonprofits will see a more than 37% reduction in fees.