The head of a Helena-based nonprofit that helps people with basic health care in times of need on Tuesday urged people to support rescue efforts for the victims of the Syrian-Turkey earthquake.

Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake and a series of strong aftershocks cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of miles across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. Thousands of buildings were toppled and heaped more misery on a region wracked by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis. One temblor that followed the first registered at magnitude 7.5, the Associated Press reported.

The death toll soared above 7,200 and was still expected to rise.

Valerie Hellermann, executive director of Hands On Global, said she received word from Omar Alshakal of Refugees 4 Refugees, a nonprofit she has worked with for six years.

She said Alshakal, a Syrian refugee living in Greece, has made contact with the Syrian Red Crescent society and members of White Helmets Rescue.

Hellermann said he is asking for trauma supplies and orthopedic equipment.

She said if Hands On Global can source some of this material here, a member of her team heading to Ukraine will divert their flight to Istanbul and deliver supplies.

For more on Hands on Global, go to handsonglobal.org.

Hellermann said if people want to donate, she suggested they make a donation to www.whitehelmets.org. The White Helmets focus on medical evacuation, urban search and rescue and removing people from danger areas.

People can also make donations through https://www.unicefusa.org/.

She called it a “compounded humanitarian crisis,” noting the long-time civil war. Hellermann said there are 2 million internally displaced people now living in camps on the Syrian border.

And she said the civil war has created a diminished health care system in which hospitals were bombed and doctors fled the country.

“The health care system is extremely frazzled,” Hellermann said.

Helena-based Hands On Global Inc. provides basic health care, mostly in remote underserved areas and refugee camps.